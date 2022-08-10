Liebeskind selected as interim senior vice provost for academic affairs

Aug. 10, 2022

Liebeskind
Vice Provost Lanny Liebeskind will serve as interim senior vice provost for academic affairs, beginning Sept. 1, announced Ravi V. Bellamkonda, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.

Liebeskind’s appointment follows the announcement that Christa Acampora, deputy provost for academic affairs, will take on a new role as dean at the University of Virginia. 

A seasoned member of the Office of the Provost team with a long history of serving Emory in a variety of administrative roles since 1996, Liebeskind has served since 2015 as vice provost for strategic research initiatives and is also Samuel Candler Dobbs Professor of Chemistry.  

In his new position, Liebeskind will provide leadership, mentoring and transition support for the Office of the Provost. He will work closely with other senior leaders to continue advancing academic leadership recruitment and development, improving the faculty experience and furthering initiatives such as AI.Humanity.

Tags

Recent News