Deputy provost Christa Acampora to serve as dean at University of Virginia

Christa Acampora, deputy provost for academic affairs at Emory, will serve as the next dean of the University of Virginia’s College and Graduate School of Arts & Sciences, effective Sept. 1.

Acampora joined Emory as deputy provost in 2018, also serving as a professor in the Department of Philosophy, where she earned her PhD in the field in 1996.

Emory Provost Ravi V. Bellamkonda describes Acampora as a “key leader” responsible for supporting academic program development and leadership recruitment, as well as working closely with the provost's staff, deans and academic and student affairs representatives to lead and advance strategic initiatives in support of Emory’s academic mission.

“While we will miss Christa’s boundless energy and impactful service, I am thrilled for her at this opportunity to take on an important leadership role at one of the country’s leading public universities, and in her home state of Virginia,” Bellamkonda says.

During her time at Emory, Acampora spearheaded a wide range of initiatives to enhance faculty excellence and support student innovation. In addition to launching the Office of Faculty Affairs to strengthen faculty recruitment, retention and mentoring, she championed the development of the FACET faculty database and led the university through a comprehensive survey of faculty satisfaction (COACHE) and a campus-wide initiative to enhance faculty satisfaction through improvements in climate and culture, policies and benefits, and more.

Acampora also “made tremendous strides in diversifying our academic leadership ranks, attracting top talent,” Bellamkonda noted, including the recruitment of vice provosts Valeda Dent and Pearl Dowe as well as the incoming director of the Michael C. Carlos Museum, Henry Kim.

On the student-facing side of her role, she oversaw the launch of the Hatchery Center for Innovation and co-led the search for the inaugural leader of new Pathways Center for professional development and career innovation, Branden Grimmett.

“As both an alumna and a partner and colleague to many of our faculty over the past four years, Christa has many ties to Emory that I know will remain strong even as she begins a new adventure at UVA,” Bellamkonda says. “We are proud of Christa’s continued success and wish her well in her new role.”