Emory University, Emory Healthcare ranked among Georgia’s best employers by Forbes

Aug. 25, 2022

Emory University and Emory Healthcare are among Georgia’s best employers, according to Forbes’ fourth-annual list of “America’s Best Employers By State.

The magazine named the university as No. 4 and Emory Healthcare as No. 18 among 100 companies ranked in Georgia. Other companies in the top five include Delta Air Lines, Southern Company, Google and Shepherd Center. 

Forbes, in partnership with Statista, surveyed 70,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 500 employees. Surveys were conducted anonymously, allowing participants to freely share their opinions. The final list ranks the 1,382 employers that received the most recommendations. The list is divided into 51 rankings — one for each of the 50 states, plus the District of Columbia.

Earlier this year Forbes included Emory University and Emory Healthcare on its list of America’s Best Large Employers. Emory University was also ranked among Forbes’ Best Employers for Women 2022.

