Emory Healthcare named one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes

Emory Healthcare has been recognized as one of America’s Best Large Employers by Forbes magazine in 2022. Emory Healthcare ranked No. 55 out of 500 top large employers and No. 14 out of 48 organizations in the Healthcare & Social category. Emory Healthcare is only one of two health care systems in Georgia to make the list and ranks as the top health provider in the state.

"Emory Healthcare is honored to be listed as one of America's Best Employers by Forbes," says Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, executive vice president of health affairs at Emory University and CEO of Emory Healthcare. “Investing in our talented team of experts, clinicians and care team members is a key priority. We strive to provide a constructive, diverse and inclusive culture focused on continuous learning and growth for our employees so they may continue to improve lives and provide hope to the patients and communities we serve.”

Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista to compile its list by surveying 60,000 Americans working for businesses with at least 1,000 employees. Participants were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family, as well as rate their companies on working conditions, development opportunities and compensation. The participants were also asked to nominate organizations other than their own. The final list ranks the 500 largest employers that received the most recommendations.

Emory Healthcare, comprised of 11 hospital campuses, 250 locations and nearly 24,000 employees, is the most comprehensive academic health system in Georgia. System-wide, it has 2,722 licensed beds, more than 3,300 physicians practicing in more than 70 specialties. It also provides services to greater Georgia through a joint venture at St. Francis–Emory Healthcare Hospital in Columbus, 10 regional affiliate hospitals, and its clinically integrated physician network.

Recently, Emory Healthcare was the only health system in Georgia to be named one of the 10 most trusted health system brands in the U.S., based on a recent survey conducted by the American Hospital Association (AHA), the Society for Health Care Strategy & Market Development (SHSMD) of the AHA and Monigle.

Last year, Emory Healthcare was recognized on two additional Forbes lists: Best Employers by State 2021 (No. 23 in Georgia) and on the Best Employers for New Grads 2021 (No. 45).

Additionally, Emory University ranked No. 59 on Forbes’ America’s Best Large Employers in 2022.