Emory Johns Creek Hospital recognized by American Heart Association for excellence in stroke care

Emory Johns Creek Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s SilverPlus Get With The Guidelines® - Stroke quality achievement award for its commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines, ultimately leading to more lives saved and reduced disability.

Stroke is the No. 5 cause of death and a leading cause of disability in the U.S. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or bursts. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so brain cells die. Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the American Heart Association and American Stroke Association to work for hospitals nationwide, helping ensure patient care is aligned with the latest research- and evidence-based guidelines. Get With The Guidelines - Stroke is an in-hospital program for improving stroke care by promoting consistent adherence to these guidelines, which can minimize the long-term effects of a stroke and even prevent death.

“Recognition received for stroke care by the American Heart Association is a testament to the world-class program that has been established by our quality and clinical teams,” says Hasan Shabbir, MD, chief quality officer at Emory Johns Creek Hospital. “At Emory Johns Creek, we take strokes very seriously; our processes are efficient, our treatments include the latest evidence-based therapies, and our staff is highly trained.”

Early stroke detection and treatment are key to improving survival, minimizing disability and accelerating recovery times. “Having a top-notch program for stroke means that the Johns Creek community can count on round-the-clock access to timely care. Delaying stroke care means loss of brain tissue - please don’t drive yourself in, call 911,” says Shabbir.

“These awards reaffirm the outstanding stroke care that we provide at Emory Johns Creek Hospital and the commitment we have throughout Emory Healthcare to provide the highest quality care to our stroke patients,” says Fadi Nahab, MD, stroke quality director for Emory Healthcare. “Recognition like this is the direct result of our team’s prioritization of stroke patients for rapid evaluation and treatment, reducing disability, and the importance of initiating proven treatments to prevent recurrent stroke.”

“We are incredibly pleased to recognize Emory Johns Creek Hospital for its commitment to caring for patients with stroke,” said Steven Messe, MD, chairperson of the Stroke System of Care Advisory Group. “Participation in Get With The Guidelines is associated with improved patient outcomes, fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for health care systems, families and communities.”

Emory Johns Creek Hospital also received the American Heart Association’s Target: Stroke Honor Roll and the Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll awards. To qualify for these awards, hospitals must meet specific criteria that reduce the time between an eligible patient’s arrival at the hospital and treatment with the clot-buster alteplase and receive the most up-to-date, evidence-based care when hospitalized due to stroke. Multiple Emory Healthcare facilities received awards from the program, including Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale, Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.

To learn more about the Emory Johns Creek Hospital Primary Stroke Center designation or to make an appointment, please visit our website or call 678-474-8200.