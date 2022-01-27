New academic communications leader appointed as Emory bolsters Communications and Marketing approach

Minnie Glymph will join Emory on Feb. 1 as assistant vice president for academic communications, the latest in a series of actions designed to enhance the university’s approach to communications and marketing.

Glymph comes to Emory after 25 years at Duke University, where she served most recently as senior executive director of communications and marketing at the Pratt School of Engineering. At Emory, she will dually report to Provost Ravi V. Bellamkonda and the university’s vice president of communications and marketing.

Glymph will be responsible for designing and implementing communications that drive forward the provost’s ambitious academic and research agenda, collaborating closely with colleagues across campus. These include building programs to recruit, promote and retain an eminent faculty with a focus on artificial intelligence; crafting an unparalleled undergraduate student experience where students are flourishing; and supporting institutional goals of promoting justice, equity, diversity and inclusion.

“I am excited about Minnie Glymph joining Emory — not only is she a gifted communicator, she has excellent judgment, has a collaborative approach, knows how to lead, has a knack for storytelling and has an eye for excellence,” Bellamkonda says. “I look forward to benefiting from her counsel as a member of our leadership team.”

Glymph joins several new leaders in Communications and Marketing. In August, Nikki Troxclair came to Emory as assistant vice president of health sciences communications, reporting both to the vice president of the Woodruff Health Sciences Center and the vice president of communications and marketing. Troxclair, with more than 25 years of higher education and health care marketing and communications experience, most recently served as assistant vice president of marketing and communications at the University of Northern Colorado.

In September, President Gregory L. Fenves appointed Cameron Taylor, vice president for government and community affairs, to also serve as interim vice president of communications and marketing, leading the division’s more than 60 communications professionals.

“President Fenves has an ambitious vision for Communications and Marketing,” Taylor says. “The department is evolving to meet Emory’s aspirational goals. We must produce internal and public messaging that is both bold and consistent, draw national attention to our successes, and cultivate a unified Emory brand.”

In other news for the department, Laura Douglas-Brown has been named interim assistant vice president for enterprise communications. Gana Ahn has been promoted to executive director of media relations, and Emily Allman León is now director of internal communications.

The completely redesigned Emory News Center debuted in January, providing a much more robust, visually engaging platform for sharing Emory’s stories with audiences including faculty, staff, students, alumni, the media and the broader public. In the months ahead, Taylor says the Emory community can also expect to see a greater emphasis on internal communications. One goal is an expanded Emory Report; another is better coordination with school communicators.

“Our faculty, students and staff deserve a comprehensive, streamlined communications approach that makes it easy to learn about what is happening across the university and how to connect to all Emory has to offer,” Taylor says. “Developing strategic internal and external marketing and communication plans will be a critical focus for the office going forward so that we maximize how Emory shares and tells its story with our campus community and the world.”

A search for the new vice president of communications and marketing will be launched in February.