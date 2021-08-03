Emory Healthcare announces Anthem Inc. as latest partner in its growing Innovation Hub

11TEN Innovation Partners and the Emory Healthcare Innovation Hub today announced Anthem Inc., an innovation leader dedicated to improving health, as its newest strategic partner. Anthem’s participation in this growing health care ecosystem will catalyze progress in digital and remote patient monitoring, advance 5G health care use cases, and bring a critical external perspective to shape ongoing initiatives at the Innovation Hub. Anthem is the latest partner to collaborate with Emory Healthcare using 11TEN’s Demand-Driven Innovation process to rapidly develop and pilot novel solutions in health care.

“Organizations like Anthem play a critical role in the success, access and adoption of any health care innovation, and Anthem is an industry leader in leveraging digital technologies and virtual care delivery to improve health care experiences and improve the affordability of health care,” says Scott D. Boden, MD, vice president of business innovation for Emory Healthcare and chief medical/quality officer for Emory University Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital. “Collaborating with an industry leader like Anthem to bring its solutions to life demonstrates our continued commitment to engaging with thought-leaders across the entire industry value chain.”

One of the nation’s largest health benefits companies, Anthem serves more than 116 million people, including more than 43 million within its family of health plans. This effort provides the company with unique insight into the health of consumers and communities, as well as to where the health care system can improve. Participating in the Emory Healthcare Innovation Hub provides Anthem a streamlined avenue for testing and co-developing a pipeline of disruptive technologies, aimed at closing existing health care gaps and inequities, with clinical experts in a real-world environment.

“As a digital-first company, we are committed to delivering innovative solutions that are predictive, proactive and personalized, and help people lead healthier lives,” says Rajeev Ronanki, senior vice president and chief digital officer at Anthem. “Emory Healthcare and 11TEN Innovation Partners have made it easy to collaborate across multiple health care stakeholders, bypassing complexity through partnerships that result in meaningful developments. We look forward to collaborating on digital solutions that address high-cost, high-impact condition areas, such as COPD and sleep apnea.”

11TEN’s approach forges teams of excellence to identify where problems exist and then leverages this network to accelerate solutions. The company’s approach supports an increased focus on patient and provider needs, integration of technology and data, and introduction of new care delivery models.

“Bringing Emory Healthcare, Anthem and 11TEN together to co-develop digital solutions in the world’s first health care-focused 5G human-centered design lab and validating these solutions in Emory’s real-world environments will accelerate the impacts realized from adoption of digital health care,” says James Lewis, co-founder and CEO for 11TEN Innovation Partners. “We are excited to add Anthem to our world-class innovation ecosystem and expect to pilot new solutions later this year as a result of this partnership.”

About Emory Healthcare

Emory Healthcare, with more than 24,000 employees and 11 hospitals, is the most comprehensive academic health system in Georgia, with $4.4 billion in annual net revenue. System-wide, it has 2,691 licensed patient beds, more than 2,800 physicians practicing in more than 70 specialties, serving metro Atlanta with 250 locations. It is the only health system in Georgia with three Magnet-designated hospitals for nursing excellence: Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital, Emory University Hospital and Emory University Orthopaedics & Spine Hospital. Emory Healthcare's mission is to improve the health of individuals and communities at home and throughout the world. For more information, visit www.emoryhealthcare.org

About 11TEN Innovation Partners

11TEN Innovation Partners accelerates value and impact in health care by solving real-world problems with structured innovation ecosystems and collaborative teams. Its Demand-Driven Innovation methodology creates a framework for forging effective alliances between health care companies and synergistic organizations to help them activate meaningful solutions. The 11TEN approach, used by partners like Emory Healthcare and Verizon, reduces internal innovation roadblocks and provides leading perspectives that address health care challenges. Its health care ecosystem contains world-class talent, cutting-edge technologies, and access to funding to rapidly prototype and pilot solutions in real-world settings, accelerating their path to market. Based in Atlanta, 11TEN operates the first health care-focused 5G human-centered design lab and is excited to help businesses prepare for the future in today’s ever-changing digital environment. To learn more, please visit www.11TEN.com.