Partnership with Verizon to fuel Emory Healthcare Innovation Hub

The Emory Healthcare Innovation Hub (EHIH) announced Monday that it will be powered by Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband service, adding digital speed and connectivity to an ecosystem working to transform the health care industry.

The strategic partnership between Verizon and Emory Healthcare creates the nation’s first 5G health care innovation lab.

EHIH is a health care advancement and commercialization program committed to improving patient care and provider experience. The addition of Verizon 5G gives researchers the ability to explore solutions such as connected ambulances, robotic-assisted surgery, remote physical therapy and next-generation medical imaging.

"The health care industry, driven by value-based care and increased consumerization, is set for a paradigm shift that will put a much greater focus on connectivity and access to data," says Scott D. Boden, MD, vice president for Business Innovation for Emory Healthcare. "Across every facet of health care, from care innovation to reimbursement model transformation to decentralization of care, speed to data is critical to the digital evolution of health."

EHIH leverages the 11TEN Innovation Partners’ "demand driven innovation" approach to solving the most pressing problems facing health care. Verizon will collaborate with Emory Healthcare and its nine Innovation Hub partners including founding partner Sharecare to help spur the development of health care solutions powered by 5G.

The massive bandwidth, super-fast speeds and ultra-low latency of Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network combined with mobile edge computing will allow the hub to explore augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) applications for medical training, enable telemedicine and remote patient monitoring, and provide point of care diagnostic and imaging systems from the ambulance to the ER.

"The potential of Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband combined with mobile edge computing to transform health care is limitless," says Tami Erwin, CEO of Verizon Business Group. "Which is why Verizon’s partnering with Emory to explore the 5G future of patient care. With 5G, doctors should be able to do things like create holographic 3D anatomical renderings that can be studied from every angle and even projected onto the body in the OR to help guide surgery."

This engagement is part of Verizon’s broader strategy to partner with customers, startups, universities and large enterprise to explore how 5G will disrupt and transform nearly every industry. Verizon operates five 5G Labs in the U.S. and one 5G Lab in London that specialize in developing 5G uses cases in industries ranging from health care to public safety and entertainment. While this is the first 5G lab Verizon has set up on-premise for a customer, it will be part of an ongoing initiative.

In addition to providing EHIH with 5G, Verizon will offer network and security services, project management, professional consulting services and managed infrastructure and sit on the Emory Hub Executive Advisory Board.

