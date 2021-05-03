



Mapped: The future of the School of Medicine's Class of 2021

May 3, 2021

In mid-March, amidst the continuing pandemic but also mass COVID-19 vaccionations, graduating students at Emory University School of Medicine were matched with medical residencies across the country, at institutions from coast to coast — from Seattle to Miami. 124 Emory graduating seniors participated in a match program. Out of that number, 33 will spend all or part of their residency training in the state of Georgia, 26 will begin their training at Emory, and 25 will remain at Emory for their entire residency.

The traditional Match Day event, which normally takes place in the lobby of the School of Medicine, with faculty, family, friends and fellow-students cheering on the seniors, was moved to an all-online event for the second year in a row The rush to the table of envelopes was replaced by a live pre-Match video program, a a special email that hit inboxes promptly at noon, and following the match announcements, an invitation to online spaces where students and faculty could mingle. All of this was captured in the form of "Match Day 2021: A Virtual Event."

Most students were matched via the National Residency Match Program (NRMP) but some students participated in smaller match programs, including ophthalmology and urology matches, plus the military residency match.

The specialties chosen most frequently by class members for their residencies were: internal medicine (21), OB-GYN (13), emergency medicine (10), pediatrics (10), orthopedic surgery (10) and surgery (8).

In addition to Emory, the students will receive their residency training at other prominent institutions including Duke, Harvard, Johns Hopkins, Northwestern, Mayo Clinic, UC San Francisco, Cleveland Clinic and others.

The map above shows the institutions which will be home to Emory graduates and which specialties they will be pursuing.

Map Notes

Click virtual "pin" to view residency details.

To view institutions as a list, click on the icon on the top left of the map.

Addresses for institutions are approximate.

For each institution, the number of residents per specialty is noted.

Where "Transitional Year" is marked, a graduating Emory senior is spending one year at the named institution before moving on to continue a residency at another institution.

Where "PGY2 Program" appears, with specialties and numbers, it indicates Emory graduates who will complete a "Transitional Year" at one institution before arriving for "PGY2" ("Postgraduate Year 2") to complete the rest of their residency.

Map is available full size on Google Maps