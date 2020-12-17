Emory Healthcare administers first COVID-19 vaccinations to its frontline health care workers

ATLANTA – Emory Healthcare administered the first COVID-19 vaccinations to its frontline health care workers today, beginning with an emergency room nurse, providing hope as the pandemic continues to surge across Georgia and the U.S.

Nicole Baker, MSN, RN, an emergency department nurse manager and frontline emergency room nurse at Emory University Hospital, was the first employee to receive the Pfizer vaccination at Emory, following the vaccine’s arrival this morning. Christy Norman, PharmD, vice president of Emory Healthcare Pharmacy Services, administered the vaccination.

“We are excited to begin the process of vaccinating our frontline staff members today who have courageously battled this pandemic caring for patients with COVID-19 for so many months,” says Jonathan S. Lewin, MD, CEO of Emory Healthcare. “Even with this excitement, we will still need to comply with three W’s -- Wearing a mask; Washing your hands; and Watching your distance -- now and in the coming months to prevent further spread of COVID-19.”

Emory will provide COVID-19 vaccinations to its frontline staff on a voluntary basis.