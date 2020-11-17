Robotic imaging system helps support personalized care at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital

ATLANTA – A new state-of-the-art robotic imaging system at Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital will enable doctors to work more efficiently and effectively while performing minimally-invasive procedures to treat a broad range of heart and vascular conditions.

The Artis Pheno imaging system – the first in the state – uses a robotic arm that rotates 360 degrees around the patient to generate high resolution 3D images, providing a clear view to help guide cardiac and vascular interventional treatments.

The new C-arm robotic angiography system is part of the hospital’s hybrid operating room, a surgical suite that combines the capabilities of a cardiac surgery room and catheterization room.

"The 3D imaging provided by this new system, combined with the capabilities of a hybrid operating room, allows us to treat complex cases with minimally-invasive procedures that reduce risk to the patient and improve recovery times," says Michael Halkos, MD, chief of cardiothoracic surgery at Emory Healthcare, which operates one of the largest cardiothoracic (CT) surgery programs in the country and the largest in Georgia.

A large robotic arm helps maneuver the angiography system around the patient that enables doctors to gain a clear picture of the treatment site while fine tuning the angle of the image, supporting the high precision needed for complex, minimally-invasive interventions. The system features a large flat panel display that shows 3D images in real time, guiding the treatment process.

The Artis Pheno imaging system, from Siemens Healthineers, will support treating patients for abdominal aortic aneurysms, as well as minimally-invasive procedures such as transcarotid artery revascularization (TCAR), a treatment for patients with carotid artery disease. The system will also be used for patients undergoing transcatheter aortic valve replacement (TAVR).

In addition, the hybrid operating room supports a wide range of other minimally-invasive treatments such as electrophysiology laser lead extractions and convergent procedures, which combine the expertise of a cardiac electrophysiologist and a cardiothoracic surgeon and involve the ablation of the inside and outside of the heart to restore its regular rhythm.

"The ability to see in real time with such clarity is critical during these procedures, and this system gives us the flexibility to easily personalize treatment in a way that ensures the patient receives the right care at the right time and in the least invasive way," says David B. DeLurgio, MD, director of electrophysiology at Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital.

The flexibility of the hybrid operating room, with its capability of supporting full cardiac surgery, ensures the efficient conversion with minimal delays if alternative treatment options are needed.

"The hybrid room allows us to completely evaluate an acutely-ill patient with a ruptured aneurysm or ischemic leg and decide whether the patient should receive interventional treatment, open surgical care or a combination of both," says Joseph Zarge, MD, a vascular surgeon at Emory Saint Joseph's Hospital. "We have all the sophisticated tools in the hybrid room with no need to transport the patient."

Hybrid operating rooms, similar to the one at Emory Saint Joseph’s, are utilized in hospitals throughout Emory Healthcare.