“Your Fantastic Mind” TV series features Emory's work on COVID-19, opioid crisis and more

Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) and the Emory Brain Health Center are continuing their partnership, announcing the second season lineup of “Your Fantastic Mind,” an Emmy-nominated television series featuring compelling stories on brain-related health and wellness.

“Your Fantastic Mind” premieres Wednesday, Sept. 9 at 7 p.m. and will air new episodes over the next seven weeks on GPB’s statewide television network. The news magazine-style show highlights patient stories and reports on pioneering science and clinical advances in the areas of neurology, neurosurgery, psychiatry, sleep medicine and rehabilitation medicine.

“GPB is honored to air a new season of Your Fantastic Mind and have the opportunity to share the valuable insights and stories presented in each episode,” says GPB President and CEO Teya Ryan. “We are proud to continue our partnership with Emory University and appreciate the contributions of everyone who has taken part in the series by sharing their knowledge and personal health care experiences.”

In the season opener, “Your Fantastic Mind” takes an in-depth look at how the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting our brains and minds, addressing potential short- and long-term neurological effects and the profound mental health impact of the virus on society and our families.

A little later in the season, a special two-hour episode will examine the opioid crisis in Georgia and include an expert panel discussing a wide range of topics and questions from GPB viewers. Other episodes will focus on memory, the minds of dogs, stress and more.

“‘Your Fantastic Mind’ tells a powerful story about how much there is to learn about the human brain. Emory is proud to partner with GPB to showcase the latest research in brain health. Together, we’re exploring both the science and the implications of these astounding discoveries for our daily lives,” says Emory University President Gregory L. Fenves.

Each episode of “Your Fantastic Mind” features researchers, experts and patients from across Emory and other institutions, including the Georgia Institute of Technology, Johns Hopkins University, University of Kentucky, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai, Rush University and others.

"As we continue our work to improve lives and provide hope for the communities we serve, we are grateful for our continued partnership with GPB and the educational opportunity 'Your Fantastic Mind' provides by sharing powerful patient stories and transformative brain health with the people of Georgia and beyond," says Jonathan S. Lewin, Emory's executive vice president for health affairs.

Jaye Watson is the show’s executive producer, writer and host. She is an Emmy and Edward R. Murrow award-winning veteran Atlanta journalist and video producer for the Emory Brain Health Center.

The first season of “Your Fantastic Mind” was recently recognized with five Emmy nominations from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Southeast Chapter. The awards ceremony will be held later this month.

“Your Fantastic Mind” / Season 2 Lineup:

“COVID-19” / Sept. 9 – Examines the potential short- and long-term neurological effects of the virus and the profound mental health impacts on society and families.





“Dogs” / Sept. 16 – Features the work of Dr. Greg Berns, an internationally acclaimed animal neuroscientist and bestselling author who thinks we can learn to improve our own lives from our dogs.





“Stress” / Sept. 23 – Investigates the science of stress and explores the research behind meditation and mindfulness, showing viewers ways to implement a practice in one’s own life.





“The Opioid Crisis in Georgia” / Sept. 28 – This two-hour special examines the opioid crisis in Georgia and addresses the latest information about the increase in addiction rates and overdose deaths during COVID.





“Deep Brain Stimulation for Depression” / Sept. 30 – Highlights how deep brain stimulation (DBS), which many people know of because of its use to control tremors in Parkinson’s disease, can be life changing when used for depression.





“Second Chances” / Oct. 7 - Features individuals who have been given a second chance. Stories include a program for adults with autism; a wife and mother who learns she has acromegaly, a cyst on the thyroid that can destroy a person’s health and appearance; and a young mother diagnosed with a rare brain cyst that can be life ending.





“Memory”/ Oct. 14 – This one-hour special delves deep into the science of memory - how it works, how we can retain it and why we lose it. It also highlights the state’s Georgia Memory Net program, newly available to all Georgians who need memory assessment and care.

About Brain Health at Emory University

As one of the nation’s premier research universities, Emory University is a leader in education, discovery and patient care related to the neurosciences. Faculty scholars, scientists, physicians and clinicians throughout the university collaborate on advancing knowledge associated with the brain and brain health. The Emory Brain Health Center combines neurology, neurosurgery, psychiatry and behavioral sciences, rehabilitation medicine and sleep medicine in a unique, integrated approach. Emory researchers are predicting, preventing, treating and curing diseases and disorders of the brain and addressing the growing global crisis associated with some of the most common ones. In addition, Emory’s neuroethics program explores the evolving ethical, legal and social impact of the neurosciences. Emory’s multidisciplinary approach is transforming the world’s understanding of the vast frontiers of the brain, harnessing imagination and discovery to address 21st-century challenges.

About GPB

As one of the largest PBS stations in the nation, Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB Media) has been creating content worth sharing for over 50 years. With nine television stations, 18 radio stations and a multi-faceted digital and education division, GPB strives to educate, entertain and enrich the lives of viewers and listeners with programming that includes statewide radio news, current affairs, high school sports, educational resources for teachers and students and enlightening programs about the state like Georgia Outdoors, Hometown Georgia, Political Rewind and more. F