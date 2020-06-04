'Your Fantastic Mind' television series nominated for five Emmy Awards

Image from one of the nominated episodes, which focused on the story of Ja'lisa Thomas, who was able to control her epileptic seizures with help from the Emory Brain Center. Here she is shown with Dr. Robert Gross, an Emory neurosurgeon.

"Your Fantastic Mind," a television series partnership between the Emory Brain Health Center and Georgia Public Broadcasting, has been recognized with five Emmy nominations from the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences Southeast Chapter. The awards ceremony will be held September 12 in Atlanta.

The five nominations are from the 2019 inaugural season of "Your Fantastic Mind." They include:

"Your Fantastic Mind" is a weekly news magazine-style show that highlights compelling patient stories and cutting-edge science and treatment advances in the areas of neurology, neurosurgery, psychiatry, sleep medicine and rehabilitation medicine. The show is made possible with funding assistance from the Southern Company Charitable Foundation.

The show’s first season featured 12 episodes with stories from across the state and region including patients treated at Emory Healthcare, Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, Grady Health System, Shepherd Center and the Atlanta Veterans Affairs Medical Center. The show is entering its second season later this year.