Emory statement on federal government rescinding policy change affecting international students

Emory University President Claire E. Sterk and President-elect Gregory L. Fenves issued the following statement:

We are encouraged that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security rescinded the July 6 preliminary guidance that would have required international students to take at least one in-person course to remain in the United States. This reversal will allow our students to continue their studies at Emory and remain important members of our community.

Emory will continue to advocate for our international students and support efforts that promote the global exchange of ideas and research. International students are welcome at Emory and are part of what makes our university special.