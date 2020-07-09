Emory will join amicus brief in support of international students

Emory University plans to join an amicus brief supporting a lawsuit to block a new federal policy that would not allow international students to retain their F-1 visas if their course of study is entirely online.

Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology filed the lawsuit to enjoin the preliminary guidance issued by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security that would affect international students who hold F-1 visas and are taking courses this fall.

Emory expressed deep concern about the preliminary guidance and is advocating for the administration to rescind the order. President Claire E. Sterk and President-elect Gregory L. Fenves pledged to “do all we can to enable our international students to pursue their education at Emory without disruption of their academic progress, and within a supportive and safe environment.”