Emory Healthcare opens COVID-19 drive-through testing site, patients seen by appointment only

ATLANTA – Emory Healthcare has opened a drive-through testing site for individuals suspected of having COVID-19. Drive-through testing visits are by appointment only.

The new Emory testing site is set up in a parking deck located at 6 Executive Park Drive NE, Atlanta, Ga.

A COVID-19 screening tool, developed by Emory physicians, is available online to check symptoms before seeking the swab test offered at the appointment-only, drive-through site. For those who are symptomatic, individuals can call Emory’s COVID line at 404-712-6843 (Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.) for evaluation of your condition and to determine if you meet the criteria for testing. If indicated, our nursing team will schedule a drive-through testing appointment.

“We are pleased to offer this drive-through COVID testing site to our patients and the general public who may be experiencing coronavirus symptoms,” says Penny Castellano, MD, chief medical officer and associate director of Emory Clinic. “Patients are conveniently tested in their cars and usually receive results within 24 hours via a phone call from an Emory Healthcare nurse.”

Any individual that shows up for testing without an appointment will be turned away.

Of note: This drive-through testing site is a patient care area and to protect patient privacy, media will not be allowed on site.