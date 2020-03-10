Emory coronavirus experts named on NCAA advisory panel

Emory implements CDC guidelines for travelers returning to the U.S. March 5, 2020

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) has tapped two Emory University infectious disease specialists to serve on a new COVID-19 advisory panel.

Colleen Kraft, MD, and Carlos del Rio, MD, will consult with the NCAA and help guide its response to the outbreak.

Kraft is associate chief medical officer at Emory University Hospital and associate professor of medicine and pathology at Emory University School of Medicine, and Del Rio is professor of medicine at Emory University School of Medicine and executive associate dean for Emory at Grady Memorial Hospital.

The eight-person panel is led by NCAA Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brian Hainline and

consists of leading medical, public health and epidemiological experts. Four college athlete liaisons will also serve in an advisory capacity.

“The NCAA is committed to conducting its championships and events in a safe and responsible manner,” said Donald Remy, NCAA chief operating officer. “Today we are planning to conduct our championships as planned, however, we are evaluating the COVID-19 situation daily and will make decisions accordingly.

Del Rio lauded the NCAA for being “very proactive in gathering advice from experts on what to do.”

The NCAA’s coronavirus panel will have scheduled teleconferences in the coming months. A formal plan has not been made by the NCAA due to rapidly changing circumstances.