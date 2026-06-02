Emory names Keiko Price Carter vice president and dean of Campus Life

Following a nationwide search, Emory University has named Keiko Price Carter as vice president for student engagement and dean of Campus Life, effective July 1. Carter joined Emory in 2020 as assistant vice president of Campus Life and Clyde Partin Sr., Director of Athletics, following student-centered leadership roles at Stanford University, University of California, Berkeley and University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign. She has served as interim dean of Campus Life since November 2025.

“Keiko has dedicated her professional life to helping students thrive both academically and personally,” says Badia Ahad, provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “From her formative experiences as a 22-time All-American student athlete to her professional success in multiple academic leadership roles at both Emory and other preeminent universities, she knows how to marry innovation and excellence with empathy and intentional engagement. She is the right leader to bridge a vibrant campus experience with Emory’s academic mission.”

A search advisory committee including graduate and undergraduate students, faculty, staff and alumni guided the process of identifying the next dean, Ahad adds. “I am deeply grateful to the committee for their dedication and insight as we sought to fill a role that is so instrumental in student success and well-being.”

Throughout my career, I’ve benefitted from mentors who invested in my growth, and I firmly believe it is my responsibility to create similar opportunities for others. Connecting students’ academic pursuits, co-curricular passions and personal identities to meaningful pathways is my focus.

In her role as dean of Campus Life, Carter is responsible for providing services and support to 15,000 undergraduate and graduate students on Emory’s Atlanta campus. She oversees nearly 300 staff members across multiple areas of campus life, including athletics and recreation; belonging and community; community standards and student support; health, counseling, well-being, access and prevention; residential student life; student centers and engagement; and campus life business operations.

Reporting to Ahad, Carter will work closely with the president, deans and other senior university leaders to ensure alignment between Campus Life and Emory’s academic mission and priorities. In this role, she will forge partnerships across campus with faculty and administrators, advocating for a unified, student-centered ecosystem.

During her time as interim dean, Carter provided steady leadership following a period of transition while advancing divisional priorities that were essential to students. She promoted transparent communication with staff and students and cultivated community connections to propel Campus Life forward in preparation for its next phase of strategic leadership and growth.

Student-centered leadership

The through-line in Carter’s professional history is a deep commitment to mentoring and advocating for students in higher education. She began her career in academic advising at UC Berkeley and later at Saint Mary’s College of California in Moraga. She went on to serve as assistant academic director at Stanford University, director of football student-athlete development at UC Berkeley, and senior associate athletics director at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

Her credentials include a master of education degree in language, literacy and culture from UC Berkeley and a bachelor’s degree in African American studies from the University of California, Los Angeles. During her time as a student, she was a decorated collegiate swimmer, receiving distinguished honors and awards including All-American distinction, membership on the U.S. National Team, Olympic qualifier status and induction into the UCLA Hall of Fame.

Under Carter’s leadership, Emory’s Athletics programs have experienced progressive years of success, most recently earning the Division III’s highest honor — the Learfield Directors’ Cup. As associate vice president of Campus Life and Clyde Partin Sr., Director of Athletics, Carter prioritized student safety, access to physical activity spaces, competitive excellence and staff retention to support the student experience. She established the Eagle Edge program to provide holistic development to student-athletes through programs, services and training that address academic achievement.

Carter credits her background as an athlete and student mentor with preparing her for her role as dean.

“I’m honored to serve our students and lead our incredible Campus Life team,” says Carter. “Throughout my career, I’ve benefitted from mentors who invested in my growth, and I firmly believe it is my responsibility to create similar opportunities for others. Connecting students’ academic pursuits, co-curricular passions and personal identities to meaningful pathways is my focus. And as an executive leader, I look forward to identifying new strategies and practices to engage students, support their well-being and advance their success.”

Plans for the future leadership of the athletics department will be announced in the coming weeks, as Carter steps down from the role to serve as dean of Campus Life.

For more information, visit the Emory Campus Life website.