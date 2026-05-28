Christopher L. Augostini named 22nd president of Emory University

The Emory University Board of Trustees announced today that Christopher L. Augostini, the university’s current executive vice president and chief operating officer, has been elected by unanimous vote to serve as Emory’s 22nd president. He will assume his duties on Sept. 1, 2026.

The appointment by the Board of Trustees concludes a national search conducted by the Presidential Selection Committee, advised by a national search firm. Importantly, the committee sponsored more than 40 listening sessions and reviewed extensive feedback from students, faculty, staff, alumni and other stakeholders, along with survey responses and messages submitted through the presidential search website. Based on this input, the committee developed a presidential prospectus outlining the opportunities and expectations for Emory's next leader.

“On behalf of the entire Board of Trustees, I want to express our enthusiasm and excitement about the appointment of Chris Augostini as president. Our search generated a significant number of highly qualified candidates, but Chris’s exceptional leadership skills, distinguished record of achievement as executive vice president and COO, along with his deep understanding of Emory’s culture and community, made it clear he is the right leader for Emory,” says Robert C. Goddard III, chair of the Emory University Board of Trustees.

“I’m extraordinarily honored and thrilled to be named Emory’s next president,” Augostini says. “As I look across the higher education landscape, I believe Emory is positioned better than any other university to meet our current challenges and opportunities. I look forward to beginning this new chapter in partnership with faculty, the board, students, staff, and the entire Emory community.”

Interim Emory President Leah Ward Sears 80L offers her unique perspective on Augostini’s appointment. “I got to know Chris through my service on the Board of Trustees and have long admired his professionalism, deep knowledge of the university, and commitment to Emory. Over the past year, as Chris and I have worked closely together, I’ve watched as he’s navigated any number of difficult issues with sound judgment and a genuine spirit of collaboration. I have absolute confidence he will be an exceptional president,” Sears notes.

Over the past nine years, Augostini has collaborated extensively with the Board of Trustees, the Emory Healthcare Board of Directors, and the university’s executive, academic, administrative and healthcare leaders to help enable Emory’s long-term growth and competitiveness. As executive vice president and system-wide chief operating officer, he oversees all enterprise functions for Emory, which is one of Georgia’s largest and most complex organizations and one of the nation’s top 25 universities.

Prior to joining Emory, Augostini served for 17 years as senior vice president and chief operating officer at Georgetown University. Earlier in his career, he held senior government positions with the city and state of New York. He earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees in public policy analysis from the State University of New York at Albany.

Provost Badia Ahad, an ex-officio member of the Presidential Selection Committee, also engaged with Augostini in her role as dean of Oxford College and, more recently, as provost. “I’m looking forward to continuing my close partnership with Chris as he becomes our new president,” Ahad says. “Chris has a strong belief in the transformative power of higher education and he understands that great universities must support impactful scholarship and engaged teaching. He believes, as I do, that Emory has something distinctive and powerful to offer the world.”

Adam Rogers 92C 96M, the chair-elect of the Emory University Board of Trustees and a member of the Presidential Selection Committee, strongly supports Augostini’s appointment. “Coming into this selection process, I knew Chris to be an effective leader and creative administrator,” Rogers comments. “During our interviews with Chris, I was struck by the clarity of his vision for Emory and his grasp of the issues facing universities today. He’s a listener with a strong bias for action. Chris is the president we need at Emory right now.”

Faculty member Hashem Dezhbakhsh, chair of the Department of Economics in Emory College of Arts and Sciences, also served on the selection committee. “Chris understands Emory’s aspirations as well as the challenges we face, and he has a genuine commitment to the intellectual and human community that defines our university,” Dezhbakhsh explains. “I’m particularly enthusiastic about his plans for sustained engagement with faculty, staff and students. His inclusive nature is exactly what is needed at this critical moment for Emory and universities everywhere.”

Board Chair Goddard also emphasizes the debt of gratitude the university owes Justice Sears. “On behalf of the entire Emory community, I thank Leah for her excellent leadership over the past year. She has been a thoughtful and calming force during volatile times, and we were extremely fortunate that she was willing to step in on an interim basis. I know Leah and Chris will provide steady leadership in the months ahead and will ensure a smooth and strategic transition for the university,” Goddard says.