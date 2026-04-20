Four Emory researchers elected to Association of American Physicians

The Association of American Physicians has elected Allan Levey, K. M. Venkat Narayan, Guido Silvestri and Jindan Yu to join its prestigious medical society. Receiving membership is a defining moment in a physician’s career, recognizing their visionary advancements in basic or translational biomedical research.

Only 70 members are elected each year internationally. Emory University accounted for almost 6% of this year’s total class, which is the most Emory has ever elected. These Emory researchers will join 2,700 active members across the United States, Canada and the world.

Allan Levey

Allan Levey is the Robert W. Woodruff Professor of Neurology, as well as the executive director of Emory’s Goizueta Brain Health Institute and Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center. Levey has illuminated the connection between brain systems and mechanisms in disorders such as Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s disease. Additionally, he has discovered new therapeutic strategies, including the use of biomarkers to diagnose, monitor and predict Alzheimer’s and related conditions. His contributions have reshaped the modern understanding of neurodegenerative disease progression, earning him international acclaim as an expert in neurodegenerative disease.

M. Venkat Narayan

M. Venkat Narayan is the Rollins School of Public Health Ruth and O.C. Hubert Professor of Global Health and Epidemiology and executive director of the Emory Global Diabetes Research Center. He investigates how noncommunicable diseases intersect with epidemiology, pathophysiology, translational research and public health. In a career defined by many firsts, some of his accomplishments include creating the world’s first assessment of the lifetime risk of diabetes, documenting type 2 diabetes as a public health problem and publishing the first paper on the incidence of childhood obesity. With more than 570 publications, several high-impact studies and over 210,000 citations, his work exemplifies his global leadership and influence in diabetes and noncommunicable disease.

Guido Silvestri

Guido Silvestri is a School of Medicine professor and chair of the Department of Pathology and Laboratory Medicine (since 2018), as well as vice president for basic and translational research at the Woodruff Health Sciences Center and a Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar. Since 1993, Silvestri has dedicated himself to the study of understanding the pathogenic mechanisms of HIV infection and AIDS, as well as developing prevention and treatment strategies for this disease. As principal investigator of several high-profile grants, he is on the front lines of emerging research in immunology and infectious diseases. He has authored or co-authored 321 peer-reviewed publications, with his work quoted more than 34,000 times.

Jindan Yu

Jindan Yu is a School of Medicine professor in the Department of Urology and the Fray F. Marshall Chair in Biomedical Urologic Research. Additionally, Yu serves as the vice chair for research in urology and the scientific director for prostate cancer and genitourinary at Winship Cancer Institute. Yu’s research focuses on defining key genetic and epigenetic regulators for prostate cancer and developing novel therapeutic approaches. She has authored over 100 papers with 27,000 citations. Her findings have dramatically changed how physicians understand prostate cancer and have paved the way for several promising clinical trials, including combinatorial therapeutics for metastatic prostate cancer. Yu exemplifies global leadership and the qualities of a dedicated physician-scientist in prostate cancer research and society.

View the complete list of AAP’s members.