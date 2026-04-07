Emory’s graduate and professional schools ranked among top in 2026 by U.S. News and World Report

April 7, 2026

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tree with pink flowers beside white building with Emory University logo

Emory University’s graduate and professional schools continue to rank among the nation’s best, according to U.S. News & World Report’s “2026 Best Graduate School Rankings,” released on April 7.

  • Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing Master’s program: #1
  • Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing Doctor of Nursing: #2
  • Rollins School of Public Health: #2
  • Emory School of Medicine (Research): Tier 1 institution
  • Goizueta Business School full-time MBA program: #23
  • Goizueta Business School part-time MBA program: #20
  • Emory School of Law: #40

The annual rankings are based on a combination of expert opinions about program excellence and statistical indicators measuring academic productivity and postgraduate outcomes.

Individual schools may publish additional rankings for specialized programs. Not all graduate and professional programs are ranked every year.

Emory University is a leading research university, recognized internationally for its outstanding liberal arts colleges, graduate and professional schools, and one of the nation’s most comprehensive academic health care systems.


Photo by Sarah Woods, Emory Photo/Video.

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