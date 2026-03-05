Atlanta Science Festival opens doors to discovery for all

“Science for the People” is the theme of this year’s Atlanta Science Festival, set for March 7-21 at venues throughout the city. The festival includes more than 140 events and activities — many led by Emory students, alumni and faculty — designed to spark curiosity and deepen awareness of the power of critical thinking.

“When we feel inspired by the world around us, that leads us to want to know more about it,” says Meisa Salaita, the executive co-director of Science ATL, the nonprofit organization that produces the Atlanta Science Festival. “Our goal is to help people understand the value of science and evidence-based thinking by showing them the possibilities and the wonder and the awesomeness that science generates.”

The Atlanta Science Festival, now in its 13th year, was co-founded by Emory, Georgia Tech and the Metro Atlanta Chamber.

Through its wide variety of events and locations, the festival aims to engage a range of ages and people from all walks of life.

“Science is for everyone,” Salaita says. “We want kids, in particular, to be able to see themselves in science and know that they themselves could become a scientist.”

Evidence-based thinking starts with curiosity, she adds.

“Our events encourage both kids and adults to ask questions,” she explains, “even starting with something basic, like, why do the leaves on this tree have three lobes and the leaves on this one only have two? That questioning mentality is an important quality to nurture throughout life.”

The festival culminates in the Exploration Expo, set for Saturday, March 21, in Piedmont Park. The free, interactive event features more than 100 activity booths, including more than a fifth staffed by Emory students and faculty.

Explore plant chemistry through your sense of smell at the Emory Herbarium booth, engage in “Fun with Funky Fluids” experiments with Emory chemistry students and tour an ambulance and see demonstrations of life-saving medical equipment at a booth run by students from Emory’s Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing.

More festival highlights with an Emory connection

Discovery Walk Emory

Sunday, March 8

10:30 a.m.

Science is all around us, not just in laboratories. For this sold-out event, Lucy Cronin-Golomb, an Emory psychology alum, leads a walking tour around campus featuring 10 intriguing science stops, including Emory’s award-winning WaterHub, a recycling system that uses eco-engineering processes to recycle water. Participants receive a collector’s graphic map of the campus and a bonus: the tour ends at the Carlos Museum where showing the map will gain free admission.

Interactive Science Festival

Sunday, March 8

12-2 p.m.

Little Shop of Stories, Decatur

Emory psychology students team up with Decatur bookstore Little Shop of Stories to offer some interactive fun, including games and prizes, aimed at elementary-school aged children. Participants will gain insights into different parts of the brain, experience an optical illusion and learn a bit about how the mind works. This free event requires advanced reservations and is already fully booked, although a wait list is also available.

Health Storytelling: Book Talk with Dr. Tom Frieden, former director of the CDC

Thursday, March 19

6 p.m., via Zoom

How do we stop the world’s worst killers? Tom Frieden has first-hand experience with this question, working in public health in the field in the United States, abroad as a “disease detective,” and formerly in the director’s seat of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Maryn McKenna, a best-selling science author and senior fellow with Emory’s Center for the Study of Human Health, will engage Frieden in a livestream conversation. He’ll discuss his new book, “The Formula for Better Health,” laying out what’s worked in the past and what we need to do now to improve.

Health Wanted Trivia Night

Thursday, March 19

6:30 p.m.

Monday Night Brewing, The Garage, Atlanta

Test your knowledge of health and science at a science team trivia night led by Laurel Bristow — an infectious disease researcher and host of the popular Health Wanted podcast produced by WABE and Rollins School of Public Health. Team up with friends to compete for prizes, or pair up when you arrive if you don’t already have a team. The $15 entry fee includes a free drink.

Chemistry Bonanza Demo Show

Friday, March 20

5-6:30 p.m.

Emory's White Hall, Room 208

Enjoy some liquid nitrogen ice cream and prepare to be amazed by thrilling demonstrations of chemistry reactions led by Emory chemist Doug Mulford and his students. You'll learn about polymers, combustion reactions and cloud formation while getting "fired up" by the power of chemistry. Tickets for the event are $5 and the show is usually a sell out.