Emory University Hospital Midtown designated a Level III Neonatal Center, the first in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA – Families in Atlanta have access to advanced care for their tiniest patients. Emory University Hospital Midtown received a Level III Neonatal Center designation by the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH). The recognition highlights the hospital’s ability to provide exceptional care for high-risk newborns.

“Being the first and only Level III Designated Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) in the metro Atlanta area is the ultimate recognition of the exceptional care we provide to our patients and families at Emory University Hospital Midtown,” says Kim Cooley, DNP, a neonatal clinical nurse specialist with Emory Healthcare. “The designation acknowledges the unit’s commitment to an evidence-based practice and family-centered care, which inevitably correlates to positive patient outcomes and patient satisfaction.”

The designation is granted to health care facilities capable of providing specialized care for babies born prematurely, those weighing less than 3 pounds and newborns who are critically ill. Hospitals or facilities must be able to provide a range of respiratory support, advanced imaging, and resuscitation and stabilization of preterm and sick newborns.

The criteria and levels of care are based on guidelines from the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG) — organizations aligned on best clinical recommendations for the health of women and infants.

“I am incredibly proud that our NICU has achieved the standards set by the AAP for level III NICU designation, which recognizes our commitment to providing comprehensive care to critically ill newborns,” says Jocelyn Ou, MD, associate medical director of the NICU at Emory University Hospital Midtown and assistant professor of pediatrics at Emory University School of Medicine. “It brings me tremendous joy to work alongside nurses, therapists, and medical providers who care deeply about fostering a culture of safety to help babies heal and thrive.”

Emory University Hospital Midtown has earned several honors for its highest standard of care, including being a preferred facility for high-risk, complex pregnancies. The hospital also received its first Magnet designation in March 2025, representing the highest standard in nursing excellence.

The Level III Neonatal Center Designation is valid for three years, through May 2028.