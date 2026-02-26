Emory’s Presidential Selection Committee announces executive search firm

Dear Emory Community,

Since my message to you on Feb. 17, the Presidential Selection Committee has finalized the engagement of an executive search firm. I am pleased to announce that the committee has selected Russell Reynolds Associates, a global organization with nearly 60 years of experience recruiting exceptional leaders for universities and other institutions dedicated to the public good. We look forward to partnering with Russell Reynolds Associates as we continue the important work to select the next president of Emory University.

The selection committee is now organizing a series of listening sessions across the community and is in close communication with the leaders of Emory’s governing bodies to ensure broad and inclusive consultation. In the next week, we will finalize this schedule of engagement opportunities designed to gather input from students, faculty, alumni, staff, Emory Healthcare professionals, deans, executives, and others throughout the community. Feedback from these listening sessions—along with that submitted through the presidential search website, to the committee’s email address, or through this new survey—will inform the development of a presidential prospectus. The prospectus, which will be presented to the Board of Trustees for approval, will guide the work of the committee as it seeks and evaluates candidates for the next president of Emory University. I encourage you to continue sharing your perspectives with us.

I will keep the community informed as the Presidential Selection Committee reaches key milestones. Thank you for your support and engagement.


Sincerely,

Robert C. Goddard III
Chair, Emory University Board of Trustees

