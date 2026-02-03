Emory’s Education Abroad director selected for international Fulbright award

Emory Education Abroad Director Laura Boudon has been selected for a 2026 Fulbright International Education Administrator Award.

Boudon, who is also assistant dean for undergraduate education in Emory College of Arts and Sciences, will travel to Taiwan from March 7-21 as part of the United States’ flagship international exchange program.

“I’m truly honored to represent Emory in this program,” Boudon says. “I chose Taiwan because I feel like Emory’s engagement is beginning to grow there, and this is a unique opportunity to expand on our partnerships. I hope my Fulbright experience will help deepen our connections for prospective students, partner institutions and faculty.”

The Fulbright Education Administrator Awards are two-week seminars for U.S. higher education administrators to learn about participating countries’ education systems, exchange best practices and explore potential partnerships. Boudon will travel with a small cohort of peers from across the United States.

For Boudon, receiving the prestigious Fulbright award is both a significant professional achievement and a deeply personal one.

“I literally would not exist without Fulbright,” says Boudon, whose father was a Fulbright Scholar from France doing graduate work at the University of Minnesota when he met her mother. “Because of that connection, I’ve always wanted to be a part of the Fulbright program.”

“I grew up as a global citizen and it has always been part of who I am,” says Boudon, who holds dual citizenship in the United States and France, where she spent most of her youth.

To prepare for the trip, she is meeting with colleagues from Emory Global Engagement, Emory College’s Chinese Studies and Goizueta Business School to understand Emory’s current partnerships and connections in Taiwan.

And, she adds, “I’ve never been to Taiwan, so I’m also eager to learn about its culture and history.”

International education as her “life’s work”

Boudon has dedicated her career to higher education, but she started in international education by shepherding medical students at Florida International University (FIU) through global clinical rotations. She later became director of study abroad at FIU and has been a leader in the education abroad space for more than a decade.

“I am thrilled that Dr. Boudon’s expertise and leadership in global education have been recognized nationally by the Fulbright Commission,” says Nichole Fazio, senior associate dean for undergraduate education in Emory College. “This is a remarkable opportunity for her and for our faculty and students, who will benefit from the time she spends as a Fulbright Scholar in Tawain.”

“Her success evidences the exceptional expertise and commitment of our educators and professional staff in Education Abroad and the Office for Undergraduate Education,” Fazio adds.

Boudon joined Emory in March 2024 after serving four years as director of Georgia State University’s study abroad programs. As leader of Emory College’s Education Abroad team, she oversees the study abroad experience for 600 undergraduate students each year through 90 semester and 25 summer programs across six continents.

Boudon also works closely with the Education Abroad faculty committee and with the professors who lead department-level study abroad programs. She also collaborates with Emory’s Office of Global Engagement on health and safety for student travelers.

“I absolutely love the work and I’m passionate about the transformative impact these experiences have on students,” Boudon says. “The diversity of the work also inspires me. Every day brings different student questions and unique situations.

“Especially at Emory, the work can be highly tailored to individual student needs and interests,” she adds. “At this point, I see international education as my life’s work.”