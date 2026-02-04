Milestone Black History Month to feature food, music and community

In February 1926, the Association for the Study of African American Life and History launched a weeklong cultural celebration that would eventually, in 1976, become what we now call Black History Month.

In 2026 — 100 years later — Emory is celebrating the month with a variety of community-building events, from the annual Soul Food Gospel Fest to discussions on music, leadership and cross-cultural connection.

Dionica Bell, director of the Emory Black Student Union, says putting together this year’s program was particularly meaningful because of the centennial.

“This is a special year for us,” she explains. “I think the breadth of programming across campus reflects this milestone. The collaborative nature of Black History Month celebrations, including our campus partners and chartered student organizations, provides a variety of opportunities for the Emory community to reflect and connect from multiple perspectives with our shared history.”

The festivities kicked off Feb. 2 with a celebration in the Emory Student Center, featuring performances by Georgio “Dj Geronimo” Williams of Atlanta’s Hot 107.9 radio station and Emory step dance groups BAM and Ngambika. Students enjoyed free food from several African American traditions and a chance to create art reflecting themes of Black history.

On Feb. 3, students participated in a button-making event at Robert W. Woodruff Library and enjoyed a game of spades, one of many events hosted by the Emory Black Student Union.

Learn more about how to participate in Emory’s Black History Month programs below.

Friday, Feb. 6

First Gen Friday: Music Trivia, Black History Month Edition

2 p.m., Cox Hall, Emory First Office (third floor)

For its monthly gathering, First Gen Friday will observe Black History Month with a trivia competition highlighting iconic Black musicians and musical moments across generations. This program is open to all students who want to participate in Black history in a fun and affirming way, while celebrating community through sound, rhythm and culture. Be ready to test your knowledge, rep your era and learn something new. Contact Arlandis Lundy with any questions.

Saturday, Feb. 7

Emory Muslim Students Association: Black Muslim Brunch

12 p.m., Cannon Chapel, Brooks Commons

Join Emory's Muslim Students Association for the annual Black Muslim Brunch and meet people from multiple Atlanta universities over food and games. Bring along a friend (or a few). Open to all. Registration is required.

Sunday, Feb. 8

Beloved Community Worship Service

11 a.m., Cannon Chapel

Each year, the Emory University Office of Spiritual and Religious Life celebrates Black History Month with a special Beloved Community worship service. Candler School of Theology alumnus William K. Gravely will deliver this year’s sermon. Gravely is founder of the Stained Glass Project, a community development organization that connects people through health, unity and belonging. He is also the founder and lead pastor of Refuge Community Church in Atlanta. A free lunch will follow the service.

Tuesday, Feb. 10

Chopping It Up: Stories of Love — Dating, Family and Friendships

5:30 p.m., Uhuru House, 22 Eagle Row

Join the Emory Black Student Union for a down-to-earth and lively discussion on all forms of love — from family and friendships to dating. The Chopping It Up series seeks to facilitate open dialogue that supports personal development. Light refreshments are provided in addition to ice-breaking activities. All Emory students are welcome. Contact Joshanna Holyfield for more information.

Wednesday, Feb. 11

A Black History Month Graduate Student Gathering

5:30 p.m., Cox Hall, Emory Black Student Union (third floor)

Join the Emory Black Student Union and Black Graduate Student Association for an evening of Black History Month Jeopardy along with food, networking and more. This event is open to Emory graduate students. Participants can expect time for fellowship and to leave knowing more about Black history.

Thursday, Feb. 12

Beyond the Classroom

12 p.m., Cox Hall, Emory Black Student Union (third floor)

Beyond the Classroom is a series of faculty-led conversations hosted by the Emory Black Student Union that focuses on building connections with faculty and relationships outside the classroom. This month’s meeting will involve conversations around Black history. All Emory students, faculty and staff are welcome. Contact Joshanna Holyfield for more information.

Be Present: Black Women’s Leadership in Building an Inclusive Movement for Social Justice

4 p.m., Robert W. Woodruff Library, Jones Room (third floor)

Emory’s Stuart A. Rose Manuscript, Archives and Rare Book Library is hosting a panel discussion on the power and passion of Black women leaders who are shaping an inclusive movement in social justice. This is a chance to connect and learn about the work that is being done, and to look toward the future. Don't miss out on a meaningful conversation and community!

Panelists include Lillie P. Allen, founder of Be Present, Inc.; Kelley Alexander and Margherita Vacchiano, co-leaders of transformative action with Be Present; Eshe Sherley, assistant professor of African American Studies, Wake Forest University; Erica Bruchko, Emory African American studies and U.S. history librarian; Ryanne Lowe, Be Present empowerment model trainer; Maria Arias, a family court judge in New York City; and Iola Glenn, an educator in Florida’s Broward County School System.

Sunday, Feb. 15

Soul Food Gospel Fest

3 p.m., Emory Student Center, Multipurpose Rooms

The annual Soul Food Gospel Fest, led by Emory’s Voices of Inner Strength Gospel Choir, also features guest gospel choirs from the greater Atlanta area. The community celebration features music, liturgical dance and spoken word. Participants will share a free soul food lunch. The event is co-sponsored by the Emory University Office of Spiritual and Religious Life, Emory Belonging and Community Justice and College Council. Contact the Office of Spiritual and Religious Life for details.



Tuesday, Feb. 17

Emory Black Student Union Celebrates Mardi Gras

2 p.m., Cox Hall, Emory Black Student Union (third floor)

Join the EBSU for a Fat Tuesday celebration! The event will feature a discussion on Mardi Gras traditions in New Orleans, including the Black maskers of the carnival and the king of the Zulu Krewe, which hosts the oldest and largest Black parade. There will also be dancing, games and food — all part of a traditional Fat Tuesday celebration. All Emory students are welcome. And don’t forget to wear purple, green and gold. As they say in New Orleans, “Laissez les bons temps rouler” (“Let the good times roll”). Contact Dionica Bell for information.

Wednesday, Feb. 18

Cooking! In the Hyphen

5 p.m., Cox Hall, Emory Black Student Union (third floor)

Sponsored by the Emory Black Student Union, Cooking! In the Hyphen is an immersive Afro-Latin experience that brings students together through food, community and conversation. This program explores the intersection of Black and Latinx communities by examining shared histories, traditions and culinary practices. Participants will enjoy food while engaging in guided dialogue around heritage and cultural storytelling. The event is designed to foster learning, reflection and cross-cultural connections. Come hungry for both great food and meaningful conversation. Open to all Emory students. Contact Arlandis Lundy to learn more.

Thursday, Feb. 19

A Black History Month Vogue Dance Class

5:30 p.m., Uhuru House, 22 Eagle Row

Serve face. Pose. Hit the floor. Join the Emory Black Student Union and the Center for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Life for a high-energy vogue dance class with nonstop music. The legendary Naima from the House of Mugler will host the event. The class will teach the history and traditions of ballroom dance and how to vogue, walk the runway and build confidence. Light refreshments will be provided. All Emory students, faculty and staff are welcome. Contact Joshanna Holyfield for more information.

Tuesday, Feb. 24

Line Dance Workshop

12 p.m., Cox Hall, Emory Black Student Union (third floor)

In collaboration with the Emory Black Employee Network, the Emory Black Student Union will host a line-dance workshop, led by Sandra Edwards from Campus Life. This interactive session will teach popular and culturally rooted line dances in a fun and accessible way. The program is designed for dancers of all experience levels, from beginners on up, and fosters intergenerational connection through music and movement. Open to all Emory students. Contact Arlandis Lundy to learn more.

Thursday, Feb. 26

Emory Black Student Union Presents: Quiz Bowl

Time TBA, Cox Hall, Emory Black Student Union (third floor)

All Emory students, faculty and staff are invited to participate in the annual Black History Month Quiz Bowl, a competition that tests knowledge of historical events and changemakers. Student can sign up in teams of four by contacting Dionica Bell. There will be prizes for winning teams.

Saturday, Feb. 28

Black History Month Field Trip

9 a.m., Center for Civil and Human Rights (100 Ivan Allen Jr Blvd NW, Atlanta, GA)

Emory’s International Student Support Services and Global Engagement offices will lead a trip to the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in downtown Atlanta. Lunch will be provided. Open to Emory students. Registration is required.