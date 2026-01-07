Emory Hillandale Hospital’s garden supports healing, well‑being and community engagement

Jan. 7, 2026

Media Contact
Tarvis Thompson
Emory Healthcare Media Relations

STONECREST, GA - Emory Hillandale Hospital’s community garden is enriching both patient care and community connection in Stonecrest, Georgia. Its natural terrain offers a meaningful setting for balance work, mobility practice and confidence‑building as patients progress through physical therapy. Beyond rehabilitation, the garden serves as a welcoming space for neighbors and visitors to harvest fresh produce, volunteer on garden days and enjoy the benefits of being outdoors.

Tags

Recent News