Emory hospitals ring in 2026 with first New Year’s Day babies

Jan. 1, 2026

(L-R) Baby Naomi was born at Emory Decatur Hospital, baby Blakely was born at Emory Hospital Warner Robins, baby Taylor was born at Emory Johns Creek Hospital and baby Zaylon was born at Emory University Hospital Midtown.

ATLANTA – With the arrival of the new year, Emory Healthcare is celebrating the first babies born in 2026 at four of its hospitals.
 
The first baby to arrive was baby girl Naomi, born exactly at 12:00 a.m. on Jan. 1 at Emory Decatur Hospital. She weighed 7 pounds, 0.9 ounces and was 19 inches long. Naomi, named by her grandmother, was due on Dec. 31, but waited one more day to make her appearance. She is the first child born to mom Morgan. The family could not believe Naomi was born as soon as the New Year’s ball dropped.
 
At 2:06 a.m., baby girl Blakely was born at Emory Hospital Warner Robins in central Georgia. Blakely weighed 6 pounds, 6 ounces and was 18 inches in length. She arrived a little earlier than her expected due date. Mom Ashley and dad Brandon are so excited to welcome her to their growing family, where she will have six siblings to watch over her.
 
A short time later at 3:21 a.m., baby boy Taylor made his New Year’s Day debut at Emory Johns Creek Hospital. He weighed 7 pounds, 14 ounces and was 19.5 inches long. Mom Shamease, who is a labor and delivery nurse at Emory, and dad Taylor say they started the new year off right with baby Taylor’s early arrival. He is the couple’s first child.
 
At Emory University Hospital Midtown, baby boy Zaylon made his introduction into the world at 7:36 a.m. Zaylon weighed 7 pounds, 5.5 ounces and was 20.5 inches long. He was born earlier than his expected due date. Mom Synethia and family are thrilled to welcome him and say Zaylon now shares a birthday with his cousin.
 
Happy birthday to all babies born on Jan. 1, 2026, and congratulations to the parents and families of these new bundles of joy.
 
