Photos: Students celebrate new semester with ‘First Snow’ event

Jan. 14, 2026

As the first day of classes wrapped up on Tuesday evening, Emory students on the Atlanta campus bundled up and braved the freezing cold for a magical event: “First Snow.”

Hosted by Emory Student Involvement, Leadership, and Transitions (SILT), it was a winter wonderland right here in the South, complete with cookies and hot chocolate.

Scroll through the photo gallery to relive the evening.

Tags

Recent News