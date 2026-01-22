Emory looks ahead to World Cup soccer with special ‘Footwork’ library, museum exhibitions

World Cup events may not arrive in Atlanta until the summer, but excitement is already building across Emory.

Starting in February, Emory Libraries, the Michael C. Carlos Museum and the Emory Center for Digital Scholarship are coordinating a series of exhibitions and programs that will lead up to the World Cup soccer events in Atlanta in June and July. Updates will be made to the related “Footwork” webpage as additional details become available.

Clint Fluker, senior director of culture, community and partner engagement for Emory University Libraries & Museum, serves as the project lead for the Footwork initiative. He is coordinating multiple programs and three exhibitions across the Carlos Museum and two libraries with Bridgette Gunnels, associate dean and director of the Center for Pathways & Purpose at Oxford College, who is leading the initiative at Oxford.

“I’m excited that we have taken this step to celebrate the World Cup games,” says Fluker. “This is an important moment for Atlanta, where we get to embrace a sport that means a great deal to this city and to our community here at Emory University. We are especially grateful for the opportunity to engage our student body in a variety of activities, exhibitions and other initiatives that will hopefully enrich their experience at Emory in the spring leading into the games over the summer.”

“These exhibitions examine the history, culture and role that soccer has played in Atlanta, Georgia and Emory University since the late 1960s,” Fluker adds. “The curators within Emory Libraries and the Carlos Museum are diving into the dynamic ways in which soccer enables us to celebrate our international, regional and personal identities through sport, community and individual expression.”

The exhibitions and events planned for the Emory Libraries and Carlos Museum are part of a larger Footwork initiative across Emory University that will include a student-focused speaker series on careers in the sports industry and a sneaker fandom event at Oxford College beginning in March.

Exhibitions include:

“Footwork: Celebrating Soccer, Culture and Community”

Opens Thursday, Feb. 19

Robert W. Woodruff Library, Schatten Gallery (Level 3)

This exhibition explores soccer as culture and identity. Drawing on Emory’s scholarship, collections and global partnerships, the exhibition traces Atlanta’s intertwined stories of soccer, civil rights and globalism from 1968 to today, showing how our region, our teams and even our sneakers express who we are.

“Footwork” is co-curated by Randy Gue, Rose Library assistant director of collection development and curator of political, cultural and social movements, and Melissa Carnegie, founder of Kicks & Fros, a lifestyle brand based in Charlotte, North Carolina, focused on empowering Black and brown women in the sneaker community.

Rose Library materials on view will include memorabilia, historical photographs and artifacts documenting the Atlanta Chiefs (1967-1973, 1979-1981), the National Professional Soccer League and the formation of the North American Soccer League.

The section curated by Carnegie will display sneakers, including the iconic Samba shoe, and will shine a light on how soccer and other athletic wear affect street wear and culture.

“Being part of this exhibition allowed me to highlight sneakers as more than objects; they’re storytellers of identity, creativity and community,” says Carnegie. “Within ‘Footwork’ at Emory, this work connects sneaker culture to the history of soccer, Sambas and the lasting crossover between the field and style.”

A curator conversation will be held in conjunction with the exhibition opening on Thursday, Feb. 19, in the Woodruff Library’s Jones Room.

“Footwork Firsts”

Opens in February

Oxford College Library, Second Floor Gallery

Curated by Oxford College archivist Kerry Bowden and student curators Dylan Singer and Claudia Fodor, the “Footwork Firsts” exhibit will spotlight the college’s pioneering moments in both Oxford’s soccer program and diversity, including the stories of Oxford’s first African American athletes and the early women’s soccer program. The Oxford library will also exhibit soccer-related student photography curated by Tasha Dobbin-Bennett, associate professor of art history.

“We’re thrilled to have these cross-campus collaborations and exhibits celebrating Oxford’s soccer history alongside the 2026 World Cup events in Atlanta,” says Oxford Library director Ellen Neufeld.

“Footwork: Where We Gather”

Michael C. Carlos Museum, Works on Paper Gallery

Opens Thursday, Feb. 26

“Where We Gather” pairs historical sports photography by Walter Iooss Jr. with a new body of work by Atlanta-based photographer Sheila Pree Bright. Iooss’s photographs capture the plays that inspired the roar of the crowd, while Bright’s work focuses on the fans themselves and the spaces where they gather, documenting how sport can build a community and family that not only supports a team, but one another.

“I love this work,” says exhibition and Works on Paper curator Andi McKenzie. “It feels like a new kind of sports photography, one that finds the foundation of professional sports in fan communities. By focusing on the fans, Sheila locates the vibrant clusters who build the sound of a stadium, who gather at tailgates to share food and prognostications, and who return to each other and to a team without fail, always with a sense of hope regardless of the record.”