Search begins for the next dean of Candler School of Theology

Provost Badia Ahad announced the official launch of the search for the next dean of Candler School of Theology on Jan. 8.

The new dean will succeed Jonathan Strom, the Mary Lee Hardin Willard Dean of Candler School of Theology, who plans to step down from his role and return to the faculty full-time at the conclusion of his term this summer.

The search will be managed by a 15-member search advisory committee comprising faculty, administrators, staff, students and church leaders, and co-chaired by Kimberly Jacob Arriola, dean of Laney Graduate School and vice provost for graduate affairs, and Ian McFarland, Robert W. Woodruff Professor of Theology. The committee released a formal position description and launched a search website for the position.

"Candler's deep connection to Emory's identity, and our collective mission to pursue knowledge in the service of humanity, make this deanship a critical leadership role not only for the school, but for the university as a whole," says Ahad. "I am excited to begin this process as we identify a visionary leader who will advance Candler's mission, foster theological scholarship and elevate the educational experience of our students."

The search process initially began in November 2025 with a series of listening sessions with stakeholders from Candler and across Emory to collect feedback regarding the type of leader the community is seeking.

"The thoughtful contributions and strong engagement in these sessions are reflective of how invested this community is in selecting a leader who will honor and expand upon Candler's strong foundation," says Arriola.

Founded in 1914, Candler School of Theology is a leading school of theology, with more than 500 students, 40 full-time faculty and 60 staff members. The dean is responsible for all matters related to the administration of the school, including student experience, academic programming, faculty and staff leadership, finances and philanthropy, alumni relations, community relations and collaboration throughout the institution.

"Our goal is to identify a leader who will amplify Candler's academic mission, maintain and strengthen ties with The United Methodist Church and other churches, bolster student resources and attract and retain eminent faculty," says McFarland.

Emory has partnered with the executive search firm Heidrick & Struggles to coordinate the process in collaboration with the search committee. The firm brings a distinguished record of identifying transformational and dynamic leaders in higher education.

The Emory community is encouraged to participate in the search process by providing input and submitting nominations or applications via the search website or the confidential email Heidrick & Struggles has established: EmoryCandlerDean@heidrick.com.

Candler School of Theology Dean Search Advisory Committee

Co-Chair: Kimberly Jacob Arriola, Dean of The James T. Laney School of Graduate Studies and Vice Provost for Graduate Affairs

Co-Chair: Ian McFarland, Robert W. Woodruff Professor of Theology

Members:

Rev. Bill Britt 83T, Senior Minister, Peachtree Road United Methodist Church

Hanna Cain, MDiv Student

Letitia Campbell 17G, Assistant Professor in the Practice of Ethics and Society and Director of Contextual Education I and Clinical Pastoral Education

Jonathan Cavillo, Associate Professor of Latinx Communities

Teresa Fry Brown, Bandy Professor of Preaching and Associate Dean of Academic Affairs

Allison Henderson-Brooks 19T, Assistant Dean of Students, Candler School of Theology

Helen Kim, Associate Professor of American Religious History

Emmanuel Lartey, Charles Howard Candler Professor of Pastoral Theology and Spiritual Care

Rev. William T. (Bill) McAlilly 81T, Retired Bishop, Nashville Episcopal Area of the United Methodist Church

Laurence Minter, MDiv Student

Mathew Pinson, Vice President and Chief of Staff to the President

Lavonne Smith, Chief Business Officer, Candler School of Theology

Rev. Hope Morgan Ward, Bishop-in-Residence, Candler School of Theology