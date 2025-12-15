Emory Healthcare launches new Lung Screening and Nodule Program

Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University is advancing its commitment to reducing lung cancer deaths across Georgia with the launch of the Emory Healthcare Lung Screening and Nodule Program on Dec. 15, 2025. This new program focuses on early detection and treatment of lung cancer through low-dose lung screening CT and AI-assisted recognition of incidentally found pulmonary nodules. Lung nodule management through care coordination and navigation is the foundation of the program, ensuring patients receive timely follow-up and appropriate interventions. The goal is to find lung cancer early, when it is most treatable.

To build awareness ahead of the launch, the program team members including thoracic surgeons Rachel L. Medbery, MD, and Onkar Khullar, MD, MSc, joined the Winship Mobile Prostate Cancer Screening bus at the Atlanta Falcons Legends game on Dec. 7, engaging fans at the Home Depot Backyard outside Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Visitors — including Falcons legends Drew Davis, Chris Draft, Lamar Holmes, Mareno Philyaw and Al Richardson— explored the inflatable lungs and spoke with the members about lung cancer risks, screening benefits and who may qualify.

The program is distinguished by a deeply integrated model of care that places Winship’s nationally recognized expertise at its center. Patients who require further evaluation are connected with Winship thoracic surgeons, interventional pulmonologists, radiologists and other specialists who work together to ensure accurate diagnosis and a personalized treatment plan.

This collaboration incorporates advanced techniques such as robot-assisted bronchoscopy, minimally invasive lung cancer surgery and AI-enhanced imaging technology — tools that help clinicians detect and treat lung cancer at the earliest possible stage.

Improved care coordination, plus a streamlined program with access to lung experts in standardized lung nodule clinics across Emory Healthcare is a unique aspect of the program. New roles have been created to help support the patient from screening to abnormal findings and treatment or surveillance. The roles include a program manager, three clinical coordinators and three nurse navigators.

Winship executive director and lung cancer expert Suresh S. Ramalingam, MD, FACP, FASCO, says, “Detecting lung cancer early can save lives, and this program reflects our commitment to reaching more individuals across Georgia. By expanding access to low-dose CT screenings, we can find lung cancer at an early stage and intervene when treatment is most effective. The program uniquely pairs high-quality screening with Winship’s multidisciplinary lung cancer expertise to improve outcomes for every patient.”

Medbery, who helps lead the new program, emphasizes the urgency of screening. “Lung cancer remains the leading cause of cancer death in the U.S., and it often doesn’t show symptoms until it’s advanced,” she says. “When we find it early — before it has spread — treatment is far more likely to be successful. Low-dose CT screening allows us to detect cancer when it is still small and highly treatable.”

Medbery explains that screening is recommended for individuals aged 50–80 who currently smoke or who quit within the last 15 years and who have a 20 pack-year smoking history.

“A pack-year is equivalent to smoking one pack per day for a year,” she notes. “So that could mean one pack a day for 20 years or two packs a day for 10 years. For people who meet these criteria, screening can quite literally be lifesaving.”

She adds that the screening process is both quick and painless.

“Low-dose CT scans take detailed images of the lungs using a very small amount of radiation,” Medbery says. “For most people, the risk is extremely low — especially when you consider the benefit of catching lung cancer early. We always encourage patients to talk with their doctor to understand the risks and benefits and determine whether screening is right for them.”

Lung screening will be offered at all Emory Imaging locations that offer a CT scan, while the lung nodule program will take place at four metro Atlanta locations, making it easier for eligible patients to access care close to home. The four metro Atlanta locations for the lung nodule program include:

Emory Johns Creek Hospital (coming 2026)

Emory Saint Joseph’s Hospital

Emory University Hospital

Emory University Hospital Midtown

“We serve one of the highest volumes of lung screening and nodule patients in the region,” Medbery says. “Our team is uniquely equipped to provide accurate screenings, fast results and expert follow-up when needed.”

For more information or to schedule a screening appointment, visit the program page on Emory Healthcare’s website or call 404-686-5864(LUNG).