Emory Healthcare expands GYN/OB services with new clinic at Emory Hillandale Hospital

STONECREST, GA —Emory Healthcare has opened a new Gynecology and Obstetrics Clinic at Emory Hillandale Hospital in Stonecrest. Located in suite 245 of Emory Hillandale Hospital’s professional office building, the new clinic is part of a strategic effort to expand access to general gynecology and obstetrics (GYN/OB) care in the community, with services such as prenatal care, preventive services and treatment for benign gynecologic conditions.

“The opening of our Gynecology and Obstetrics Clinic at Emory Hillandale Hospital is more than an expansion — it’s a reflection of our deep commitment to the evolving health care needs of the Stonecrest and South DeKalb communities,” says Jen Schuck, CEO of Emory Decatur Hospital, Emory Hillandale Hospital and Emory Long-Term Acute Care Hospital. “Our dedicated team at Emory Hillandale is proud to offer compassionate, high-quality care that’s not only coordinated and comprehensive, but also rooted in building lasting relationships with the people we serve.”

Core components of care offered at the Gynecology and Obstetrics Clinic at Emory Hillandale Hospital include:

preventive care

routine prenatal and post pregnancy visits/exams

family planning and post pregnancy surgical education

evaluation/treatment for benign conditions such as menstrual disorders, fibroids and pelvic pain

minor interventions including, but not limited to, IUD insertion and endometrial biopsy

While surgical volume at Emory Hillandale will remain outpatient-focused, the clinic serves as a vital link to Emory’s robust inpatient and specialty services across the metro Atlanta area.

“We’re thrilled to bring high-quality and accessible GYN/OB care into the heart of the Stonecrest community,” says John Horton, MD, vice chair of clinical affairs for Emory’s Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics.

“This clinic isn’t just about convenience — it’s about creating a trusted space where women can access expert care throughout every stage of life,” Horton says.“With deep ties to Emory’s broader network, we’re here to support, empower and walk alongside our patients offering compassionate, coordinated care.”

Horton is joined by Victoria L. Green, MD, associate chief medical and quality officer for Emory Hillandale Hospital, to provide comprehensive care on a rotating basis at the Gynecology and Obstetrics Clinic at Emory Hillandale Hospital.

Both physicians are also professors in the Department of Gynecology and Obstetrics at Emory School of Medicine.

“Dr. Horton and I bring decades of combined experience in women’s health, and we’re honored to serve a community that has long deserved greater access to GYN/OB care,” says Green. “This clinic is a labor of love — a place where patients can feel seen, supported and cared for by providers who understand and value their journey.

“We are proud to be part of this exciting new chapter for Stonecrest and Emory Hillandale Hospital,” Green adds.

Additional physician recruitment for the clinic is underway. A nurse practitioner also cares for patients in the clinic, and there are plans to add a second nurse practitioner in January 2026.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, visit https://www.emoryhealthcare.org or call the clinic directly at 404-778-3401.

