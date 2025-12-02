Celebrating University staff milestone years of service

Every year, Emory University employees who reach milestone years of service (25, 30, 35, 40, 45, 50 and 55 years of service) are celebrated at a Service Awards Luncheon. Nearly 200 staff members were recognized by Interim President Leah Ward Sears and other university leaders during the 2025 luncheon on Nov. 18.

Nine were honored for 45 years of service to Emory:

Rick Allen , Campus Services

Brenda Buggs, School of Medicine

Margaret Ellingson, Emory University Libraries

Tricia Goddard, Office of Information Technology

Dianne Miller, School of Medicine

James W. Proctor, Office of Information Technology

Eileen R. Rubnitz, Emory University Libraries

Curt Stauffer, Office of Information Technology

Ed Strumlauf, EVP for Business and Administration

View the full list of 2025 honorees.

Upon reaching their milestones, some of the honorees reflected on their own unique journeys. Read their stories.

Photos by Jenni Girtman, Atlanta Event Photography.