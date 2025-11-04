Emory Healthcare becomes official team health care provider of Georgia Tech athletics

The collaboration solidifies a long-standing relationship between Georgia Tech and Emory Healthcare, strengthening Emory’s shared commitment to advancing health, wellness and performance for student-athletes, while also expanding impact across the Georgia Tech and the Atlanta community.
Through this alliance, Georgia Tech student-athletes will have access to the full breadth of Emory Healthcare’s nationally recognized services — from sports medicine physicians, orthopaedic surgeons and athletic trainers to specialists across cardiology, neurology, primary care, rehabilitation and beyond. This collaboration reflects both institutions’ commitment to innovation, excellence and comprehensive care at the highest level.
“The health and well-being of our student-athletes is Georgia Tech athletics’ No. 1 priority,” Georgia Tech vice president and director of athletics Ryan Alpert says. “We’re thrilled to collaborate with Emory Healthcare, an industry leader in health care and an iconic Atlanta brand, to not only provide our student-athletes with world-class comprehensive care, but also expand the impact that we can make together in our communities.”
Together, Emory Healthcare and Georgia Tech will help impact community health and wellness through joint education initiatives and programs across metro Atlanta.
“Emory Healthcare is honored to serve as the official team health care provider for Georgia Tech athletics,” says Joon S. Lee, MD, executive vice president for Woodruff Health Sciences of Emory University and CEO of Emory Healthcare. “Our relationship with Georgia Tech has always been rooted in advancing health and performance through innovation, teamwork and high-quality care. Together, we will continue to support the success of student-athletes while promoting the health and wellness of the greater Atlanta community.”
Emory Healthcare also serves as the official team health care provider for Atlanta’s major professional sports organizations, including the Atlanta Braves, Atlanta United, Atlanta Hawks, Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta Dream. This unique position across both professional and collegiate athletics underscores Emory’s leadership in caring for Atlanta’s athletes, while providing the community with exceptional, high-quality care across the health care system.