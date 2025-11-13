Emory’s Nia Project receives $2.5 million grant to advance women’s mental health

A $2.5 million grant from the Action for Women’s Health initiative will support the expansion of the Nia Project in Emory University School of Medicine’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences enhancing trauma-informed mental health care and research for women. Based at Grady Health System, the Nia Project will use the funding to strengthen clinical programs, deepen research and broaden access to care for women affected by violence, trauma or suicidal behavior.

Launched in 2024, Action for Women’s Health is a $250 million global initiative funded by Pivotal, a network of impact organizations founded by Melinda French Gates. The initiative supports innovative organizations around the world working to advance women’s mental and physical health. More than 4,000 organizations in 119 countries applied for funding and 80 were selected through a rigorous peer and expert review process.

“We are deeply honored and grateful to receive this transformative support for the Nia Project,” says Nadine J. Kaslow, PhD, professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Emory University School of Medicine and chief psychologist at Grady Health System. “This investment affirms our mission to empower women who have experienced trauma and to help them rebuild their lives with strength and purpose.”

Founded by Kaslow in the early 1990s, the Nia Project provides culturally responsive therapy, crisis intervention and community-based programs designed to help women heal from trauma, strengthen resilience and reconnect with their sense of purpose. The project also integrates clinical care and research to advance gender-responsive models of mental health support.

“This generous contribution ignites a bold new chapter for the Nia Project,” says Dorian A. Lamis, PhD, co-director of the Nia Project and associate professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Emory University School of Medicine. “It allows us to expand access to comprehensive care and continue developing approaches that embolden women recover and thrive.”

As the program expands, its leaders say the investment will not only strengthen direct services but also amplify the Nia Project’s impact on women’s health and well-being across communities.

“The Action for Women’s Health award empowers us to dream bigger, act bolder and build a future where every woman regardless of her circumstances can move forward with dignity, strength and hope,” says Sarah E. Dunn, PhD, co-director of the Nia Project and assistant professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Emory University School of Medicine.

For more information about Action for Women’s Health and its awardees, visit Lever for Change.