Emory purchases former Egleston Hospital

Emory University purchased the properties at 1405 Clifton Road and 1712 Uppergate Drive from Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, both parties announced on Thursday.

Emory and Children’s have been in discussions about the former Egleston Hospital site since the opening of the Arthur M. Blank Hospital in September 2024. The property consists of two buildings and associated parking on 7.5 acres.

Emory evaluated the property and determined that demolition of the two buildings will best support the university’s future needs.

“The Egleston campus was designed to meet the specific requirements of a children’s hospital and cannot be effectively renovated for our enterprise needs,” says Robin Morey, vice president of campus services and chief planning officer of Emory. The complexity and expense of adapting the buildings, which were constructed in 1968 and 2005, for another purpose is cost prohibitive, he says.

“These properties are in strategic locations in the heart of campus and will provide Emory with the opportunity and flexibility to support key enterprise needs,” Morey says.

The demolition plans will ensure proper and safe abatement throughout the entire process, which is estimated to take between 12 to 18 months. Once demolition is complete, Emory’s short-term plan calls for the area to be an open space. The property’s 840-space underground parking will be part of Emory’s parking inventory once demolition is complete.