Emory’s Shawana Moore inducted as inaugural Fellow by the National Association of Nurse Practitioners in Women’s Health

Emory University’s Shawana Moore has been inducted as an inaugural Fellow of the National Association of Nurse Practitioners in Women’s Health, the highest honor for board-certified women’s health nurse practitioners.

The designation recognizes extraordinary contributions in clinical practice, leadership, education, research, advocacy, community engagement and innovation. Beyond recognition, the Fellows program serves as a vibrant community where leaders can collaborate on initiatives to advance women’s and gender-related health, ensuring a lasting impact on the profession.

Moore is an associate clinical professor and assistant dean of assessment and evaluation at the Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing. She previously served as director of the school’s Women’s Health-Gender Related Nurse Practitioner program.

Moore also serves as a researcher at Grady Hospital’s Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Co-Testing Clinic and volunteers as a clinician at the Center for Black Women’s Wellness in Atlanta. Her research focuses on HPV-related cancer prevention among women in the criminal legal system, and she is widely recognized for authoring influential policy and position statements and delivering national presentations on reproductive justice. She also made history as the first African American president of the National Association of Nurse Practitioners in Women’s Health.

Moore and other inaugural Fellows were inducted Oct. 1 in Las Vegas during the association’s Annual Women’s Healthcare Conference.

Established in 1980, the National Association of Nurse Practitioners in Women’s Health serves as the national voice and professional association for women’s health nurse practitioners, advancing their role and impact in health care.

About the School of Nursing

