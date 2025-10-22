Emory’s School of Nursing and Georgia Institute of Technology partner to strengthen Georgia’s nursing workforce

The Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing at Emory University and the Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech) have partnered to develop a pipeline that prepares more local nurses to meet workforce demands.

With this collaboration, eligible students who graduate with a bachelor’s degree from Georgia Tech will be able to enroll in the School of Nursing’s Master of Nursing (MN) program.

Emory’s MN program is an entry-to-practice pre-licensure degree program designed for students with bachelor’s degrees in other disciplines. Students who complete the 15-month program are eligible to sit for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX) and begin practice as a registered nurse (RN).

This five-year partnership exemplifies the School of Nursing’s ongoing collaboration with metro Atlanta colleges and universities to prepare and empower high-caliber nurses. It represents another milestone in the school’s efforts to address workforce challenges and advance nursing education.

“Partnering with Georgia Tech represents another exciting step forward for nursing education,” said Linda McCauley, dean of the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing. “Together, we’re expanding opportunities for future nurses and ensuring that our communities and health systems have the skilled professionals they need to thrive.”

The partnership with Georgia Tech is the fourth of its kind for the School of Nursing. The school also maintains similar partnerships with Spelman College, Agnes Scott College and Oglethorpe University.

Georgia Tech’s Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education and Student Success Steven Girardot voiced his support for the partnership. “We are excited to participate in a program that will develop future leaders in nursing,” said Girardot. “This direct pathway opens doors for our graduates to launch meaningful careers in nursing, living out our motto of ‘Progress and Service’ in the most impactful way.”

About the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing

As one of the nation’s top nursing schools, the Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing at Emory University is committed to educating visionary nurse leaders and scholars. Ranked the No. 1 master’s, No. 2 BSN, and No. 8 DNP programs in the nation by U.S. News & World Report, the school offers undergraduate, master’s, doctoral and non-degree programs, bringing together cutting-edge resources, distinguished faculty, top clinical experiences, and access to leading health care partners to shape the future of nursing and impact health and well-being. Learn more at nursing.emory.edu.

About Georgia Institute of Technology

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is one of the top public research universities in the U.S., developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.

The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts and sciences degrees, as well as professional development and K-12 programs for fostering success at every stage of life. Its more than 53,000 undergraduate and graduate students represent 54 U.S. states and territories and more than 146 countries. They study at the main campus in Atlanta, at instructional sites around the world, and through distance and online learning.

As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government.