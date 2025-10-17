Emory program awarded third NIH renewal to advance women’s health research

The Emory Building Interdisciplinary Research Careers in Women’s Health (BIRCWH) program has received a five-year, $4.5 million renewal from the National Institute of Arthritis and Musculoskeletal and Skin Diseases. The funding will support Emory’s efforts to train early-career investigators focused on women’s health and sex differences research.

“This program equips emerging investigators with the mentorship and support they need to grow into independent scientists,” said Anandi Sheth, MD, MSc, director of Emory’s Division of Infectious Diseases and professor of medicine, who will serve as the program’s contact principal investigator. “That foundation helps them turn curiosity into discovery and build careers that advance women’s health.”

Co-principal investigators of the award include Vas Michopoulos, PhD, associate professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences, and Claire Sterk, PhD, president emerita and professor at the Rollins School of Public Health.

In its first two funding cycles, Emory BIRCWH graduated 16 scholars who collectively published more than 700 peer-reviewed papers and have been cited over 24,000 times. Eleven scholars have received nearly $30 million in NIH funding. Scholars represent a range of disciplines across Emory’s School of Medicine, Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing, and Rollins School of Public Health.

Launched in 2000 by the NIH Office of Research on Women’s Health, the BIRCWH initiative develops the next generation of leaders in women’s health through mentored, interdisciplinary research. Nearly 25 years later, more than 800 junior faculty nationwide have participated in BIRCWH programs. With its third grant renewal, Emory BIRCWH remains one of 19 active programs in the country.

For the next program cycle, Emory BIRCWH plans to train nine new scholars and advance the program in the following areas:

Enhance mentorship by expanding access to biostatistics resources and advanced grant writing support.

Refine didactic training in research methods and fundamentals.

Strengthen leadership development opportunities and administrative capacity.

Applications for the next cohort will be accepted in collaboration with the Georgia Clinical & Translational Science Alliance KL2 Scholars Program. Applications are due February 2, 2026, at 5:00 pm ET.

Visit the Emory BIRCWH website and the application instructions page to learn more.

______________________________________________________________________________

About Emory BIRCWH

The Emory BIRCWH program is a highly selective, mentored career development initiative that prepares early-career investigators to lead innovative, interdisciplinary research in women's health and sex and gender differences. Through structured training and mentorship, scholars develop the skills and connections needed to become independent investigators improving the health and well-being of women across the lifespan.