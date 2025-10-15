Molly McGehee named interim dean of Oxford College of Emory University

Molly McGehee, senior associate dean for academic affairs and professor of English and American Studies, has been appointed interim dean of Oxford College of Emory University. She will step into the role Nov. 1, when current Oxford Dean Badia Ahad becomes Emory's next provost and executive vice president for academic affairs.



“Dr. McGehee is a highly respected teacher, scholar and leader who has dedicated a majority of her career to strengthening the Oxford College community,” says Lanny S. Liebeskind, interim provost and executive vice president for academic affairs. “Her deep knowledge of Oxford, our students and our faculty will serve Emory well as she continues to advance Oxford’s strategic priorities. We are grateful for her steadfast leadership during this important transition.”



McGehee, who earned her master’s and PhD degrees from Emory, joined Oxford College in 2014 as an associate professor of English and American Studies. She swiftly assumed administrative responsibilities to focus on faculty development, scholarship and strategic initiatives.



As interim dean, McGehee will be responsible for managing all academic and administrative functions, including advancing Oxford’s recently announced strategic plan.



“For more than a decade, Dr. McGehee has contributed greatly to Oxford as an esteemed professor and mentor to students, faculty and staff,” says Badia Ahad, current dean of Oxford College and incoming Emory provost. “Her passion and enthusiasm for this unique learning environment are evident in her work both inside and outside the classroom. I look forward to partnering with her closely to continue cultivating the Oxford we envision — one that is student-centered, anchored in a liberal arts education and fueled by a deep commitment to our collective mission.”



A national search for a permanent dean will begin in the summer of 2026, following the selection of a search firm and appointment of a search advisory committee, according to Liebeskind and Ahad.





Unwavering commitment to students, faculty and staff

Since arriving at Oxford, McGehee has collaborated closely with faculty, staff and students to transform the close-knit community, including playing a leadership role in the recent Oxford strategic planning process that focuses on strengthening the academic experience, elevating Oxford’s global presence and fostering faculty and staff flourishing.



"Oxford offers everything I dreamed of — a beautiful campus with rich and complex history, a diverse student body of curious and motivated learners, dedicated teacher-scholars who lead in their fields and support their students, and generous staff members committed to Oxford's mission,” she says. “I have been honored to be a part of efforts to push Oxford to the next level and look forward to continuing the strategic initiatives already underway.”

"I look forward to leading with a simple idea: build with people, not just for them."

Building upon Oxford’s vibrant community

Consistently recognized for her commitment to teaching, McGehee has received numerous honors at Emory, the most recent being the 2024 Exemplary Teacher of the Year Award — the university's highest faculty honor. The award recognizes exceptional teaching, significant contributions to scholarly life at Emory and high personal and professional standards.The classes she teaches span visual culture, African American literature, southern women's writing and first-year writing, and she has enriched students' educational experiences through international and domestic travel courses to Japan, England, Hawaii, France and throughout the American South.As a scholar, McGehee has made significant contributions to American Studies and Southern literature, and her work has appeared in leading journals and edited collections. Her current book project, “Atlanta Fictions: Women Writers' Urban Imaginaries,” explores representations of Atlanta in modern and contemporary fiction. Beyond her own research, she has served the profession with distinction, including as the former president of the Southern American Studies Association.

In both her teaching and administrative roles at Oxford — first as associate dean for faculty development, then senior associate dean for teaching, scholarship and strategic initiatives, and currently senior associate dean for academic affairs — McGehee has focused on ensuring her students and colleagues are empowered to do their best work.



“My roles at Oxford have prepared me to enter the interim deanship with the knowledge, wisdom and heart needed to succeed and to make sure faculty, students and staff feel supported, seen, heard and valued,” she says. “I have had the privilege of helping Oxford navigate both challenge and transformation, and I look forward to leading with a simple idea: build with people, not just for them.”



McGehee's dedication to Oxford is reflected not just in her professional work but in her family's deep ties to the community: her husband, Daniel Parson, established Oxford’s organic farm, her son attends school in Newton County and McGehee herself is a board member of the Covington YMCA.



“My work is inseparable from the life of this community,” she says. “To be present, though, is not an obligation; it is what gives me a true sense of belonging.”



As she prepares to assume the interim deanship, McGehee emphasizes continuity and collaboration as her guiding principles. She is charged with overseeing a dynamic academic community, building upon the momentum set by predecessors and ensuring that Oxford continues to thrive during this leadership transition.



"My priority is a seamless transition for faculty, staff, administrative colleagues and students," she says. "I intend to continue to do what I know how to do best — build trust and community, communicate clearly and honestly, listen empathetically and collaborate enthusiastically with partners across the campus and the university to further the growth of Oxford.”