Emory University and Emory Healthcare participate in annual Atlanta Pride Parade

Oct. 14, 2025

Under a clear blue October sky, hundreds of community members and guests from both Emory University and Emory Healthcare marched together in the Atlanta Pride Parade on Sunday, Oct. 12. Many of the participants attended the pre-parade breakfast on campus before climbing aboard the special shuttle to the event.

Photos by Sarah Woods, Emory Photo/Video.

