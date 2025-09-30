Emory Nursing $3.9 million grant to study home dialysis patient, caregiver quality of life

Mi-Kyung Song, professor at the Emory University Nell Hodgson Woodruff School of Nursing, has been awarded a $3.9 million, five-year grant from the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK) to lead a longitudinal study on home dialysis patients and their family caregivers.

The multisite study, conducted in collaboration with the University of Virginia and the University of California San Francisco, will follow patient-caregiver pairs over time to better understand how patients and families navigate the demands of home dialysis therapy and how their daily life experiences evolve.

While patients choose home dialysis for its potential benefits, such as flexibility, independence, and compatibility with work and travel, many discontinue the treatment modality within two years. Patients must manage complex dialysis procedures while dealing with other health conditions, yet little is known about the day-to-day realities these patients and their families face.

The study will characterize everyday life experiences using an experience sampling method and collect data on health outcomes and quality of life for both patients and caregivers. The team will also conduct qualitative interviews with those who have transitioned back to in-center dialysis to explore the reasons behind their decision.

“We will uncover the everyday challenges and successes of those living with this treatment modality so that we can develop data-driven interventions to optimize the home dialysis experience,” Song says.

This research is supported by the NIDDK of the National Institutes of Health under award number 1R01DK142681. The content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.

About the School of Nursing

