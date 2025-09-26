Emory Healthcare earns national Joy in Medicine recognition for efforts to reduce burnout, increase well-being

Organizations that meet the rigorous criteria of the AMA's Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program are leading the national effort to address the root causes of burnout among clinicians. This year, 109 hospitals, health systems and medical groups earned the distinction.
“This recognition represents exceptional progress already underway at Emory Healthcare to reduce burnout and elevate professional fulfillment among physicians,” says Evan Thoman, chief well-being officer at Emory Healthcare. “We are honored to receive this recognition, yet we know there is more work ahead to create a practice environment where every physician can thrive.”
At Emory, critical work is taking place across the health care system to create a culture that supports caregivers, strengthens teams and ultimately enhances patient care. Through these initiatives, Emory clinicians are reducing work-related burnout and instead, focusing on the joy and purpose in their work.
“The Joy in Medicine recognition reflects the collaborative efforts between many teams and parts of the organization that are required to create the culture of well-being,” says Krystyna Morgan, director of the Emory Office of Well-Being (EmWELL). “We appreciate the innovative approaches our teams have taken to decrease opportunities for burnout.”
Research shows that burnout among U.S. physicians peaked at 62.8% in 2021 during the COVID pandemic. Thanks to strides made to address burnout, the national physician burnout rate dropped to 45.2% in 2023. Despite improvements, physician burnout levels remain much higher than other U.S. workers. Continued efforts are essential to ensure doctors receive the support they need to thrive.
Created in 2019, the AMA Joy in Medicine Health System Recognition Program has recognized more than 200 organizations across the country. Recognition levels are valid for two years.
