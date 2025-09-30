How would a federal government shutdown impact Emory?

Emory is closely monitoring the potential federal government shutdown and preparing for possible impacts across campus. While short-term effects on financial aid and research are expected to be minimal, a prolonged shutdown could disrupt aid processing, delay research funding, and affect health care reimbursements. The university continues to engage with federal partners and will provide updates as the situation evolves.

Emory’s Office of Government and Community Affairs (OGCA) closely monitors congressional activity and is increasingly concerned about a potential federal government shutdown at midnight tonight (Sept. 30). The OGCA team continues to engage with our congressional delegation to highlight the harmful impacts of a shutdown. While we have coordinated with potentially affected programs across campus to prepare, many uncertainties remain — especially regarding how long a shutdown might last.

Below are answers to five questions our community is asking.

1. Why does a federal government shutdown occur?

Each year, Congress must pass 12 appropriations bills to fund federal agencies and programs. These bills cover agency operations, including employee salaries and benefits, grants to state and local governments, federal research investments, and purchases from the private sector. If Congress fails to pass these bills by the start of the new fiscal year (Oct. 1), the result is a full or partial shutdown of the federal government.

2. How would Emory University be impacted by a shutdown?

Initially, the impact would be limited. However, if the shutdown continues for an extended period, disruptions could increase. The website for the Office of Management and Budget’s Contingency Plans is currently pointing to impacted agencies for guidance: In accordance with Circular A-11, agency contingency plans for a lapse in appropriations should be hosted on each agency’s website.

Below are three key areas of concern for Emory.

3. What would be the impact on federal financial aid?

Most federal student aid programs should remain unaffected in the short term. Because they are forward funded from the previous year’s budget, funding for Pell Grants and federal loans is already in place for Fall 2025.

However, we are concerned about delays for students applying for aid for the next academic year. The FAFSA simplification process has already caused delays, and a prolonged shutdown could further impact processing. For example, students needing IRS tax transcripts may face challenges if IRS systems are disrupted.

4. What would be the impact on federally funded research?

Faculty with existing sponsored awards can continue their research and draw down funds. Proposal submissions should proceed as scheduled. However, communication with federal agencies like the NIH may be disrupted. While submission portals may remain open, reviews will be delayed, new funding opportunities will not be issued, and new awards will not be made. A prolonged shutdown could slow research progress, create backlogs and potentially lead to funding gaps in ongoing projects.

5. How would funding for Emory Healthcare be impacted?

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) will maintain limited staffing to support essential programs like Medicare and Medicaid. Payments from these mandatory programs should continue. However, payments from non-mandatory funding sources may be delayed due to staffing shortages. While short-term access and eligibility for Medicare and Medicaid will remain unchanged, a prolonged shutdown could jeopardize Medicaid funding in the new year, according to CMS guidance.