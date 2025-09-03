Emory provides update on DEI offices and programs

The following message was sent to the Emory community on Sept. 3, 2025, by Interim President Leah Ward Sears:

Dear Emory Community,

This is a hard and important statement to make, and I want to speak to you from my heart.

I know Emory’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion efforts have meant a great deal to many, not just as programs, but as a statement about who we are and what we believe in. As someone who has reaped the benefits of the needs these programs were meant to address, I know they were created with the best of intentions and staffed by talented, committed professionals.

We live in a time of changing expectations and new requirements, however. Federal laws and mandates have been implemented that require higher education institutions to alter fundamentally or even close offices and programs focused on DEI. The standards are clear, and we must act accordingly.

Guided by the Office of General Counsel and other appropriate campus officials, we will work promptly and carefully to discontinue current DEI offices and programs. We will also work closely with each impacted employee to provide appropriate support and assistance through the transition.

I understand all too well the significance of this change and the questions it will generate in the minds of many. For me, the core issue is one of values. The Emory I believe in is committed to every person having an equal place, voice, and chance to succeed. We demonstrate this every day through how we lead, hire, mentor, and serve. Closing offices or reimagining lawful programs is not, after all, the same as ending our unwavering commitment to fairness, belonging, and opportunity for all, values that are part of Emory’s DNA.

I’m honored to lead Emory, and I’m excited to work together as we inspire and challenge each other while making sure everyone in our community feels valued and respected. I’m confident we can follow the law while not losing sight of who we are.

Sincerely,

Justice Leah Ward Sears 80L

Interim President