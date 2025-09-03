Paws and effect: Oxford students explore the science behind pets

First-year students at Oxford College are exploring the science behind our four-legged companions this fall.

“I own a dog. He is mostly a Weimaraner and as a scientist, when I got the pet, a lot of questions started to arrive,” says course instructor Natalia Bayona Vásquez, assistant professor of biology, who has a research background in conservation and environmental genomics. “Most of us are pet lovers, so I thought it would be a good idea to develop this course on their biology.”

The course, “The Biology of Pets,” examines how the domestication of animals has shaped human civilization and how pets and people have co-evolved. Students explore topics such as evolution, brain and behavior, and environmental influences, combining hands-on activities with data-driven research.

“I want students to explore their own questions, develop the skills to analyze data and learn how to communicate science to different audiences,” Bayona Vásquez says.

One highlight of the class in past semesters has been a visit to the Atlanta Humane Society, where students observe how experts conduct behavioral tests on dogs. Back in the classroom, students use large public databases with recorded behavioral variables on thousands of dogs to create their own research questions, form hypotheses and apply statistical tools to test them.

“It is a good approximation to real-life scenarios, showing how scientific skills can inform decisions about animal welfare,” Bayona Vásquez says.

Past student projects have explored questions such as whether working dogs are more aggressive, how a dog’s energy level correlates with its lifespan, and whether evolutionary history impacts trainability. They have also examined whether size affects fearfulness, if well-trained dogs can resist their instinct to chase, and how different species react to the same human gestures.

“Seeing students compare how a dog responds to a cue versus a cat or versus a chimpanzee, and then reasoning scientifically about their observations, is a lot of fun,” Bayona Vásquez says.

Students who have taken the course say the experience stays with them.

“‘Biology of Pets’ was one of the most memorable classes of my first year at Emory because it made science feel both hands-on and personally meaningful,” says Emma Li, a junior majoring in biology and computer science. “It deepened my appreciation for the connection between humans and animals and was the first class to link my love for pets with evidence-based thinking.”

Stephanie Li, a junior double majoring in biology and quantitative sciences, agrees. “Taking Dr. Bayona Vásquez’s seminar was a really enjoyable experience. One of the highlights was visiting the Humane Society, where I learned the stories of dogs that had been adopted or abandoned.”

The class is offered as part of Oxford College’s Discovery Seminar series, which includes a variety of small, discussion-based classes. Incoming first-year students are required to choose a class from the series, and seminars are designed to help new students transition into college life, connect with a faculty mentor who also serves as their academic advisor, and explore engaging topics without needing prior subject experience.

Bayona Vásquez says the course is designed to spark curiosity and build core skills that apply across disciplines.

“I want them to look at the world around them with curiosity and understand that questions — especially the ones motivated by pets — can be investigated using scientific methods. Pets bring us joy, and they can also help us learn.”