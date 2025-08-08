Emory’s Women’s Sports and Wellness Conference provides a full day of inspiration and insight for female athletes

On Saturday, Aug. 16, Emory will host the seventh annual Women’s Sports and Wellness Conference, a dynamic full-day event serving to empower female athletes and advance sports medicine.

Starting at 8:00 am at the Emory School of Medicine (100 Woodruff Circle, Atlanta, GA 30322), this year’s conference offers an opportunity for dialogue and discussion about some of the most impactful topics affecting female athletes today, including performance optimization, mental wellness, nutrition and injury prevention.

“This is the only event of its kind bringing together experts and thought leaders,” says Courtney Gleason, MD, event director and director of Emory’s Female Athlete Program. “By bringing experts in the field together in one place, we are showcasing Atlanta as a hub for women and girls in sports and capitalizing on the growing momentum and attention to the needs of female athletes at all levels.”

Join virtually or in-person for a day of insightful discussions

This year’s highlights will include:

Renowned coach Nell Fortner, a former Georgia Tech women's basketball coach, former collegiate basketball and volleyball player and USA gold-medal Olympic basketball coach will share lessons from a trailblazing career in “My Take: What I've Learned Through a Career in Women's Sports.”

Panel discussions with physicians, rehab specialists, and sports medicine clinicians discussing how to support the mental health of young athletes and ensuring proper injury prevention.

A session on nutrition for female athletes and how to separate the health from the hype with protein and creatine supplements.

Registration and contact information

The event is open to all who are interested in furthering the conversation around female athletes and the unique power of sports. Medical professionals attending the conference will be eligible to receive 6 CME/CEU credits.

For more information on the conference agenda, speakers, registration details and how to join virtually, please visit the Women’s Sports and Wellness Conference webpage.