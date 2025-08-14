Eight great things to know for Emory’s fall semester

The new academic year is just around the corner, which means faculty and staff on Emory’s Atlanta and Oxford College campuses are preparing for students’ arrival. Here are eight things you should know before the fall semester begins.

1. Many students will arrive early for pre-orientation and welcome programs.

First-year students participating in pre-orientation and International Student Welcome programs arrive on campus beginning Monday, Aug. 18. Many students in the incoming classes for Emory College and Oxford College registered for pre-orientation programs that help them connect with others who share similar interests. From outdoor adventures and leadership lessons to community engagement and interfaith experiences, they’ll spend several days acclimating to life at Emory before orientation begins Saturday, Aug. 23.

2. More move-ins occur the next weekend, with most classes beginning Aug. 27.

First-year and transfer students who are not participating in pre-orientation programs move into Atlanta campus housing Saturday, Aug. 23, with other undergraduates following on Sunday, Aug. 24.

Oxford College move-in days are Friday, Aug. 22, for first-year students and Monday, Aug. 25, for second-year students.

Learn more about Atlanta campus move-in procedures, orientation activities and Oxford College move-in on the Emory Welcome app. Classes for Emory Law students begin Monday, Aug. 18; undergraduate and all other graduate classes begin Wednesday, Aug. 27.

3. Help welcome the Class of 2029 at the Emory Gate Crossing + Coke Toast.

One popular tradition for Emory’s first-year students is a Coke Toast on the Quad during orientation. Help welcome the Class of 2029 for Emory College of Arts and Sciences at this special event on Monday, Aug. 25.

Faculty, staff, fellow students and alumni are invited to gather at the Emory gate at 10 a.m. to cheer on students as they walk through the Emory gate and proceed to the Quad. Once there, they will participate in their first Coke Toast. The event will conclude at 11 a.m.

Oxford College first-year students will also have a Coke Toast on ​Friday, Aug. 22, at 4:30 p.m. Family members are welcome to attend.

4. Cox Hall Food Market is now open after renovations.

The Cox Hall Food Market is now open on the Atlanta campus, offering a variety of food options for breakfast, lunch and extended dinner hours. Emory Dining has also brought new self-service technology and better grab-and-go options into Cox Hall. Emory Dining provides menus that include vegan, vegetarian, Kosher, Halal and gluten-free foods.

5. Activities across campus abound — and they’re not just for students.

Whether you enjoy attending concerts, viewing art exhibitions or learning from inspiring speakers, fall semester has a variety of exciting events.

6. Well-being resources are available for students, faculty and staff.

Well-being is essential to students’ ability to thrive at Emory and beyond. Within the Emory community, students have access to coordinated and comprehensive medical and psychiatric care, counseling, recreation facilities and programs, and health education targeted at building and maintaining overall well-being.

Students can reach out to Emory’s Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS) or Oxford’s Centers for Counseling and Professional Development for information about confidential support through in-person and online appointments. CAPS offers after-hours support to provide Emory students with confidential assistance 24 hours a day, every day. The Office of Respect also offers students on the Atlanta campus confidential, 24/7 support with concerns related to sexual and relationship-based harm.

Want to be proactive about your well-being this year? Get connected to a Wellbeing Coach, who will work with you to define goals to create meaningful change in your life.

University faculty and staff can access a range of support programs including webinars, well-being check-ins, counseling and more through the Faculty Staff Assistance Program.

7. Follow campus safety tips and prepare to stay informed in an emergency.

Returning to campus is a good time to be reminded of safety tips from the Emory Police Department and the Office of Critical Event Preparedness and Response (CEPAR). Here’s how to get started:

8. Know your options for getting to and around campus.

Emory’s Transportation and Parking Services has important information about parking permits, commuter options and getting around campus safely.

Photos by Kay Hinton, Avery D. Spalding and Sarah Woods, Emory Photo/Video.