Law enforcement update from Emory’s police chief

Aug. 8, 2025

Editor’s note: The following message was shared with the Emory community via email on Aug. 8, 2025. 


Dear Emory Community,

Multiple law enforcement agencies and the Emory Police Department are still working to verify facts related to today’s active shooter incident at Emory Point, an apartment and retail complex adjacent to our Atlanta campus. While police have secured the area and are investigating, it remains an active crime scene.

We ask that everyone please continue to avoid the area until an “all clear” notification has been issued by Emory University.

Emory is grateful to the many officers and law enforcement agencies who quickly responded to this incident. Once facts have been established, Emory will share additional communications that provide more information.

Burt Buchtinec
Chief, Emory Police Department

